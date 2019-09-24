No candidate turns up to file nomination on 1st day

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: Not a single candidate turned up to file nomination papers during the first day of filing of nomination for the Nanguneri by-election.

While a few independent candidates and a few members of unrecognised political parties received nomination forms from the collectorate and Nanguneri Taluk Office, the major political parties including AIADMK, Congress and NTK are yet to announce their candidates.

Meanwhile, AIADMK and Congress have intensified their search for suitable candidates. In AIADMK, former MPs Manoj Pandian and KRP Prabakaran, the party’s District Secretary Thachai Ganesaraja and District Amma Peravai Secretary KJC Jerald have submitted letters showing interest at the party headquarters in Chennai.

In Congress, the party’s Youth Wing Leader Oorvasi Amirtharaj, East District Secretary Sivakumar, Tirunelveli City President Sankarapandian, senior leader Kumari Anandan and others have submitted letters.