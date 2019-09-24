Peekaboo accident: SP gets notice from SHRC

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) in a suo motu cognisance, has issued notice calling for a detailed report from the Superintendent of Police, Thiruvalluvar district, based on an article that appeared in a Tamil daily, relating to a 23-year-old woman breaking a leg after she braked to avoid hitting a policeman, and was thereafter hit by a lorry from behind, near Red Hills.

The woman, K Priya, a resident of Solai Amman Nagar in Sholavaram, was travelling from Red Hills to her house in Sholavaram on her two-wheeler on Friday. She was not wearing a helmet. Police personnel were checking the vehicles near the police booth at Gandhi Nagar on Red Hills-Thiruvallur road.

The woman panicked as one of the policemen suddenly jumped in front of her vehicle to stop her. She fell and the lorry which was closely following her, hit her bike and ran over her right leg. Following this, angered residents and villagers from the locality damaged the windshield of the lorry and torched a police bike. The woman was rescued and was hospitalised.

However, the SHRC notice issued by member A Chittaranjan Mohandoss, sought for a detailed report to be filed by the SP within three weeks.