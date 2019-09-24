'Simple apology letter by unruly college youth exposes state of Tamil education'

By Express News Service

CUDDALORE: When a policeman decided to punish a bunch of unruly youth, little did he realise the ‘consequences’ he would have to suffer. A few days back, Bhuvanagiri inspector Ambethkar apprehended six youngsters who were celebrating the release of a new Tamil movie with blaring music in the middle of the road. Ambethkar admonished them and asked them to write an apology letter in Tamil.

The letter, written by these college-going boys, was riddled with mistakes. “None of them was able to string simple sentences in Tamil,” the disappointed inspector said. “It points to the state of education in our country.” The letter is now going viral on social media, leaving some in splits and others, outraged and disappointed.