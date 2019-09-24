Home States Tamil Nadu

Tangedco’s pact with firm caused losses?: HC

The bench of Justices N Kirubakaran and P Velmurugan raised these questions. But Advocate-General Vijay Narayanan submitted that the GO  was issued in the interest of the public.

Published: 24th September 2019 05:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2019 05:11 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Is it true that Tangedco has entered into a power purchase agreement with a private company (Adani Group) for 21 years at the rate of `7 per unit (approximately)?

This question was raised by a division bench of the Madras High Court when a batch of writ appeals from the TN Electricity Consumers Association and TN Spinning Mills Association came up for hearing on September 20. The appeals were filed against the orders of a single judge dismissing their writ petitions, which challenged the GO dated April 17, 2018.

The single judge had upheld the GO, which had expressed its policy decision to withdraw the permission to amend regulations, taking away the open-access facility to the generators which produce power less than one megawatt.

Is it a fact that power is purchased from the appellants’ companies at the rate of `2 per unit and a loss of `5 per unit is caused to Tangedco because of the agreement with the private power generator for a period of 21 years? Is it a fact that the loss is deliberately caused to wind power generators because of the non-evacuation of power generated by wind energy generators completely in time?

The bench of Justices N Kirubakaran and P Velmurugan raised these questions. But Advocate-General Vijay Narayanan submitted that the GO  was issued in the interest of the public.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tangedco
India Matters
Image of bamboo bridge under construction used for representational purpose (File | EPS)
Maha teachers, parents build bridge so that teaching goes on during monsoon
Image used for representational purpose only
Centre may lower retirement age of govt employees, fix years of service
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo | PTI)
'Uttar Pradesh MBBS graduates will have to serve in villages for 2 years'
Image of Onions used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Arun Kumar, EPS)
Amid soaring prices, Rs 1 lakh-worth onions stolen from Maha farmer's storehouse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students of NLS Bangalore boycott examinations
Britons march in southern Spain ahead of Brexit
Gallery
Lionel Messi won the FIFA Men's Player of the Year award with Megan Rapinoe bagging the women's prize to cap a historic year for the United States' World Cup icon. Take a look at all the winners! (Photo | AP)
The best FIFA Football Awards 2019: Lionel Messi and Megan Rapinoe are the players of the year!
The 'Howdy Modi' event was held at NRG Stadium, Houston, and this was attended by 50000 people. It has been termed as one of the largest ever receptions received by a foreign leader in US. (Photo | Narendra Modi Twitter)
America and India cheer 'Howdy Modi' in Houston
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp