Home States Tamil Nadu

TN braces for northeast monsoon, CM tells officials to be prepared

The key departments of the Tamil Nadu government are gearing up to face the ensuing northeast monsoon just a month away.

Published: 24th September 2019 05:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2019 05:10 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The key departments of the Tamil Nadu government are gearing up to face the ensuing northeast monsoon just a month away. Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, who chaired the monsoon preparedness meeting, attended by Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, senior ministers and officials, here on Monday, directed the officials to keep ready the sawing machines and high-capacity motors to remove the fallen trees from the stagnating water. The rescue teams should be positioned in places from where they can easily reach the rain-affected areas at short notice, he said.

Stating that the secretaries and heads of all departments should work in tandem to prevent loss of life and assets, the CM sanctioned Rs 38.52 crore for procuring modern equipment to strengthen the Tamil Nadu Disaster Response Force. He also instructed that bleaching powder and medicines be kept ready for preventing the spread of communicable diseases. Government and private hospitals should be kept in preparedness and essential commodities required for two months kept in stock, he said.

Palaniswami said all officials involved in disaster-related activities should install the mobile app for Tamil Nadu System for Multi-hazard Impact Assessment, Alert and Emergency Response Planning and Tracking (TNSMART) and popularise it among the public.

As many 4,399 flood-prone areas have been identified and for these areas, 662 zonal teams comprising personnel from various departments constituted.  A total of 30,759 first responders including 9,162 women are ready to face all eventualities during the monsoon period. Besides, 3,824 first responders have been identified for removing the trees that might fall during heavy rains on roads.  

As permanent flood prevention measures, encroachments have been removed from 3,652 riverbeds and blocks removed from 1,01,582 minor bridges and 6,320 bridges. As many as 121 multipurpose centres, 4,768 schools, 1095 colleges, 2,394 wedding halls and community halls were kept ready.  In the districts, 3,915 sawing machines, 2,897 JCBs, 2,115 generators and 483 pumps are kept ready.

Chennai likely to receive light showers
Chennai: For the next three days, heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur in many parts of Tamil Nadu due to a depression in the Bay of the Bengal. Chennai is likely to receive light to moderate rainfall over the next two days said an update from the Regional Meteorological Centre on Monday and will have cloudy skies till Friday. Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Cuddalore, Vellore, Tiruvannamalai and Villupuram will receive heavy rainfall till Friday, said N Puviarasan, director of the centre. Fishermen have been asked not stay put till Thursday due to strong winds.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Edappadi K Palaniswami northeast monsoon Heavy rains
India Matters
Image of bamboo bridge under construction used for representational purpose (File | EPS)
Maha teachers, parents build bridge so that teaching goes on during monsoon
Image used for representational purpose only
Centre may lower retirement age of govt employees, fix years of service
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo | PTI)
'Uttar Pradesh MBBS graduates will have to serve in villages for 2 years'
Image of Onions used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Arun Kumar, EPS)
Amid soaring prices, Rs 1 lakh-worth onions stolen from Maha farmer's storehouse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students of NLS Bangalore boycott examinations
Britons march in southern Spain ahead of Brexit
Gallery
Lionel Messi won the FIFA Men's Player of the Year award with Megan Rapinoe bagging the women's prize to cap a historic year for the United States' World Cup icon. Take a look at all the winners! (Photo | AP)
The best FIFA Football Awards 2019: Lionel Messi and Megan Rapinoe are the players of the year!
The 'Howdy Modi' event was held at NRG Stadium, Houston, and this was attended by 50000 people. It has been termed as one of the largest ever receptions received by a foreign leader in US. (Photo | Narendra Modi Twitter)
America and India cheer 'Howdy Modi' in Houston
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp