Vikravandi: Application seeks ticket for Udhayanidhi

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In yet another move to push DMK youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin into electoral politics, an application was submitted at the DMK headquarters here on Monday seeking ticket for him to contest the October 21 Vikravandi Assembly by-election.

Among several applications received at the party headquarters, the most prominent one was from Kallakuruchi DMK MP Gowtham Sigamani who urged the party leadership to field Udhayanidhi in the by-election.

It may be recalled Edison, Tiruvarur district president of Udhayanidhi Stalin Fans Welfare Association, formally submitted an application with the DMK high command to field Udhayanidhi in the Tiruvarur Assembly by-election a few months ago.

Meanwhile, former TNCC chief and father of Telengana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan, Kumari Anandan, was among several ticket-seekers at the Satymurti Bhavan, Congress headquarters in Tamil Nadu, on Monday to contest the Nanguneri Assembly by-election. “I will surely win the Nanguneri constituency if I am given a ticket,” he said, talking to mediapersons, later.