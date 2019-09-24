‘Why lake not handed over to Kodaikanal civic body?’

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court sought response from the State on why a government order (G.O. Ms. No 105) passed in 2009, handing over the control of Kodaikanal Lake to the Kodaikanal Municipality, has not been implemented till now.

A bench comprising Justices T S Sivagnanam and R Tharani raised the question on a public interest litigation seeking public auction of boating activities in the lake. The judges further questioned whether Kodaikanal Boat and Rowing Club, operating in the lake, was allowed to operate even after expiry of the lease period without permission. They also suo motu impleaded the principal secretaries of the Municipal Administration Department and Fisheries Department and adjourned the case to October 15.

According to the litigant, S Arockiasamy, a trustee of Kodai Smile Environment and People’s Welfare Development Trust, eight cents of land situated near the lake had been leased out to the boating club in 1921 for 49 years at `8 per annum and the same had been extended in 1975 till September 1, 2019, for the same amount. However, the club is operating even after the expiry of the lease period and has encroached upon more area over the years, he alleged. He prayed the court for public auction of the boating activities saying that the same would augment revenue to the municipality. Earler, the counsel for the Kodaikanal Municipality argued that despite passing of the G.O., the powers over the lake has not been transferred to the municipality till now.