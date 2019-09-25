Acting Chief Justice of Madras HC takes charge

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Justice Vineeth Kothari on Tuesday assumed charge as Acting Chief Justice of Madras High Court. He was appointed to the post on September 21 after the resignation of VK Tahilramani.

The Madras High Court website was updated after Acting Chief Justice Vineeth Kothari assumed charge with photos and profile of former Chief Justice being removed.

According to the court website, as a lawyer, Kothari practised in tax and other commercial and constitutional laws, arbitration and Company Law for 20 years in Rajasthan High Court and Supreme Court. He was appointed as a Judge of Rajasthan High Court in 2005. In 2016, he was transferred to Karnataka High Court and on November 23, 2018, he assumed office as a senior judge of Madras High Court.

Vineeth Kothari along with Justice S Ramathilagam in the first division bench was hearing service pleas on Tuesday.