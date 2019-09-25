Home States Tamil Nadu

Advance bail denied in case of NEET fraud

The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court has refused to grant anticipatory bail to Udit Suriya, the 20-year-old youth who was booked for allegedly impersonating in NEET this year.

Published: 25th September 2019 05:04 AM

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court has refused to grant anticipatory bail to Udit Suriya, the 20-year-old youth who was booked for allegedly impersonating in NEET this year. Hearing his anticipatory bail petition on Tuesday, Justice GR Swaminathan advised the student to surrender before CB-CID on or before Friday and adjourned the case to October 1. The judge said, “The issue, if proved to be true, is a serious one. It is a cause for worry and cannot be taken lightly.”

“The government counsel has also provided enough materials to show that the matter requires investigation,” the Judge noted and adjourned the case. Earlier, Suriya submitted in his petition that based on his NEET score, he was allotted a seat in Theni Government Medical College and later he withdrew from the course due to severe psychiatric issues. 

“A news reporter met my family on September 17 with an allegation that my image in the admit card is different from the one in my social media account. Though my father explained that the image available with them was dark and taken using a mobile phone and hence only one side of the face was visible, whereas the image in the admit card was a passport size photo taken in a studio with proper lighting, there have been constant news in the media that it is a case of impersonation,” the student said.

