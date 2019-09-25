AIADMK surprisingly picks up V Narayanan as candidate for Nanguneri assembly bypoll

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: In a surprise pick, the AIADMK high command consisting of CM Edappadi K Palaniswami and deputy CM O Panneerselvam has announced V Narayanan (54), the Tirunelveli district joint secretary of MGR Mandram as their party candidate for the Nanguneri assembly constituency in a statement issued on Wednesday.

The selections comes amid requests by senior AIADMK leaders including former MPs Manoj Pandian and KRP Prabakaran to the party headquarters seeking the Nanguneri seat. A resident of Reddiarpatti, Narayanan has studied till SSLC. He joined AIADMK in 1986 and held several party posts including branch secretary.

He was vice-President for Reddiarpatti panchayat for two consecutive times from 2001. During the 2009 Parliament election, he was appointed a member of the party's working committee which was set based at Nanguneri.

Narayanan’s wife Pavalavalli is working as a sub-Inspector in Gangaikondan police station. The couple have two daughters and a son. Though he belongs from the Nadar community, his family practises Ayyavali, an independent religion, which as per government record, falls under Hinduism.