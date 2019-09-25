Home States Tamil Nadu

AIADMK surprisingly picks up V Narayanan as candidate for Nanguneri assembly bypoll

The selections comes amid requests by senior AIADMK leaders including former MPs Manoj Pandian and KRP Prabakaran to the party headquarters seeking the Nanguneri seat.

Published: 25th September 2019 12:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2019 12:34 PM

AIADMK candidate for Nanguneri assembly bypoll V Narayanan

AIADMK candidate for Nanguneri assembly bypoll V Narayanan (Express photo)

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: In a surprise pick, the AIADMK high command consisting of CM Edappadi K Palaniswami and deputy CM O Panneerselvam has announced V Narayanan (54), the Tirunelveli district joint secretary of MGR Mandram as their party candidate for the Nanguneri assembly constituency in a statement issued on Wednesday.

The selections comes amid requests by senior AIADMK leaders including former MPs Manoj Pandian and KRP Prabakaran to the party headquarters seeking the Nanguneri seat. A resident of Reddiarpatti, Narayanan has studied till SSLC. He joined AIADMK in 1986 and held several party posts including branch secretary.

He was vice-President for Reddiarpatti panchayat for two consecutive times from 2001. During the 2009 Parliament election, he was appointed a member of the party's working committee which was set based at Nanguneri. 

Narayanan’s wife Pavalavalli is working as a sub-Inspector in Gangaikondan police station. The couple have two daughters and a son. Though he belongs from the Nadar community, his family practises Ayyavali, an independent religion, which as per government record, falls under Hinduism.

