Foundation for temple in Pudukai school razed

A week after a caste Hindu community demanded a government school to be razed to build a temple, revenue officials and police on Tuesday removed the foundation stones laid in the school premises.

Published: 25th September 2019 07:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2019 07:52 AM   |  A+A-

Foundation stone laid infront of the local panchayat union elementary school campus in Pudukkottai.

By Jayakumar Madala
Express News Service

TNIE on September 19 reported how a caste Hindu community in Rajabahadur village in Pudukkottai laid foundation stones for building a temple inside a panchayat union elementary school. The group reportedly demanded the school be razed as god told them to build a temple in its place. With members of community threatening officials who visited the spot hearing the news, they were provided few days time for clearing the space. With no changes on the site, officials from the revenue department along with police removed them on Tuesday.

MS Dhandayathapani, RDO, said, “We removed all foundations stones. Also, we took a written statement from the group of people to prevent future problems.”

Police personnel were deployed in large numbers to make sure there was no ruckus in the village. “We wanted to make sure it went without problems”, said an official.

