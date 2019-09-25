Linguistic minorities hail Tamil exam exemption

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The linguistic minorities in the State have welcomed the Madras High Court’s judgement exempting them from writing the Tamil paper in their class 10 State board examinations till 2022.



In 2006, the Assembly passed the Tamil Nadu Tamil Learning Act, which makes Tamil paper compulsory in the class 10 board exam. To implement the law, the government had to appoint additional Tamil teachers from class 1 onwards and prepare students for 10 years, before they wrote the Tamil public exam.



When the plea came up for hearing in the court, senior counsel appearing for the linguistic minorities, M Ravindran, explained that though the law on compulsory Tamil paper was enacted in 2006, it was brought into force only in 2014.

Speaking to Express, a senior official from the School Education department said that almost no private schools took the Act seriously till 2014 when the government issued guidelines on the public exam. “They got flustered when they learned that they had only two years to prepare their students for a Tamil public exam,” the official said.

“Even though learning Tamil was made compulsory in 2006, schools, including government and corporation schools, had not appointed Tamil teachers till 2014,” said CMK Reddy, one of the petitioners and chairman of Linguistic Minority Forum of Tamil Nadu (Limfot). He is also president of the All India Telugu Federation.

A Bench comprising Justices S Manikumar, Abdul Quddhose, and Subramonium Prasad granted the relief on Monday and as a result, from 2023 linguistic minority students would also have to write the compulsory Tamil paper. It did not, however, quash the 2014 government order which makes Tamil paper compulsory in class 10 State board exam for all students by invoking the Tamil Nadu Tamil Learning Act, 2006.

“While it gives students from linguistic minorities more time to learn a new language, it is unfair that they cannot learn their mother tongue,” said Reddy.