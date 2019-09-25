MKU archaeology dept deal to dig deep into Keezhadi’s past

Jeyalakshmi Ramanujam By

Express News Service

MADURAI: Madurai Kamaraj University (MKU) will soon sign a memorandum of understanding with the State archaeology department to conduct research into the remains and artefacts excavated from Keezhadi. A resolution to this effect was approved at the university’s syndicate meeting held on Monday.

“A team has been constituted to work on this, including retired professor Pitchaiappan, who was behind the ‘Gene M130’ discovery, and K Balakrishnan, a professor in the immunology department,” said Vice-Chancellor M Krishnan.

Gene M130 suggests that tribal villagers in Jyothimanickam near Madurai are descendants of the first migrants from Africa to India. “The MoU will help a great deal with the research, especially into the human bones excavated from Keezhadi. The MKU Biological School of Sciences has an excelled record in genomic research,” said T Udhayachandran, Commissioner of Archaeology. “The department had sent a letter to the varsity for an MoU,” he added. The university will provide research support on various front. “Professor Pitchaiappan is one of the key minds behind the MoU, and his role will be critical in the successful outcome,” said Udhayachandran. “The MoU will help faculty at the varsity, who have an interest in researching relevant subjects,” said Balakrishnan.

“As per the MoU, the excavated bones will be handed over to us. We will rope in forensics experts, with experience in DNA extraction process,” added Balakrishnan, who is part of the team. “Then, we will conduce a gene chain sequence at the MKU laboratory, which will help us study the DNA pattern of people who lived about 3,000 years ago.”

“The MoU will cover all six phases of excavations, and will help provide a complete picture of data gathered from Keezhadi and Adichanallur. The findings will be submitted to the archaeology department,” added Balakrishnan.