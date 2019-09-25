Nagai village declared ‘untouchability-free’

By Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: Thirupayathangudi in Thirumarugal has been declared as ‘untouchability-free’. A cash award of Rs10 lakhs has been announced for the village for drinking water, road development, fixing school buildings, setup of children’s home, fixing street lights, and constructing water troughs for cattle. The amount of funds will be processed through Department of Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare.