People along Cauvery banks told to shift as Mettur fills up

The Minister said the entire inflow into Mettur dam would be released into Cauvery river since the dam had reached its full storage level.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Following the alert from Union Jal Shakthi Ministry that the inflow into Mettur dam would go up to 50,000 cusecs on Tuesday night, Revenue Minister RB Udhayakumar has directed the Collectors of 12 districts located along the banks of Cauvery river, to keep vigil and take all precautionary measures.

The Minister said the entire inflow into Mettur dam would be released into Cauvery river since the dam had reached its full storage level. He said the district collectors should advise people living along the banks of Cauvery to shift to safer places and urge the public not to take a bath in the river or fish.

The farmers should be advised to shift their cattle stock to safer places, the minister said and added that the collectors have been directed to keep the mobile teams with swimmers and 108 ambulances ready.

CM orders water release from Thirumurthi dam

Chennai: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday ordered release of 7,600 cusecs per day from Thirumurthi dam in Tirupur district from September 25. This would irrigate 94,068 acres in Coimbatore and Tirupur districts. Meanwhile, the CM also ordered release of water from Thirumurthi dam to Palar old ayacut from September 25 to May 31. Each day 700 cusecs would be released. This would irrigate 2,786 acres in Tirupur district.

