Relocated slum-dwellers not getting disability pension

Express could not reach officials from Differently-abled Welfare Department for comment.

By Sushmitha Ramakrishnan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Many Persons with Disabilities (PwD), who were relocated from city slums to Perumbakkam resettlement colony, have stopped receiving their monthly disability pension after they were evicted and moved to their present location. 

Express could not reach officials from Differently-abled Welfare Department for comment. “There are at least 50 PwDs in the resettlement colony, many of whom are children. The pension used to be our single shot at having our money. Now, we do not get that even”, said K Sujatha, a PwD, who was relocated from Thideer Nagar near Thousand Lights here. 

Moving to Perumbakkam meant that disbursal of her benefits no longer came under the purview of Chennai authorities, but those under Kancheepuram district. While Sujatha continued to receive her benefits from Differently-abled Welfare Department here for a few months after she moved, her benefits were discontinued shortly thereafter.

She added that the loss of pension meant completely depending on her husband financially. “When we ran out of rice or oil, I used to spend my money to buy such supplies immediately. I used to buy gifts for my daughters or cook for my friends when they came home. I cannot do any of that freely anymore,” she rued.
A Selvi, another person with locomotor disabilities, said they were asked to shuttle between various offices at Sholinganallur, Tambaram and other locations. “Every office, we went to, asked us to go to another office. Though we complained to Tahsildar and revenue department, nothing has come out of it,” she said.

She added that travelling to different places became difficult owing to her physical disability. “If we have to go, I have to spend for auto or my husband has to take leave and lose wages,” she said.
Sujatha, Selvi and a few others have decided to submit a petition to the State Differently-abled Welfare Department on Wednesday.

