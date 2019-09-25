Home States Tamil Nadu

Sand mining pits claim four young lives in Tiruvarur

Four children drowned in rivers in two separate incidents in Tiruvarur district on Tuesday.

Published: 25th September 2019 08:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2019 08:01 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

TIRUVARUR: Four children drowned in rivers in two separate incidents in Tiruvarur district on Tuesday.

Vignesh (9), son of Annamalai of Srivanjiyam village near Nannilam with his relative N Venkatesh (12) of Mayiladi, who was visiting Srivanjiyam for holidays, went to the Putharu in Srivanjiyam to take bath. Both were said to have fallen in a pit dug for sand mining in the bed of the river. As the duo did not return home relatives of children went to look for them. They found the duo dead in the river. Nannilam police registered a case.

In another incident, two siblings drowned in a river. S Dhivya (11) and S Sriram (8), the children of Selvam of Kandiramanickkam village near Kudavasal, were playing near their house on Tuesday as the quarterly exam holidays commenced. They went to bath in the Tirumalairajan river which flows near their house. As they were bathing, they drifted into an area of the riverbed filled with pits from sand mining. They fell into one of the pits.

Family members noticed their clothes on the riverbank and launched a search.

Comments

