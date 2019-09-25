Surge in number of motorists renewing licence

Jayakumar Madala By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Even as the increased fines for traffic violations are yet to be rolled out in the State, motorists are checking on the validity of their documents.

RTO officials said there has been a surge in the number of licence renewal applications in the last few days. Over 450 applications for licence renewal have been received so far in Tiruchy since September 1 when the amended MV Act came into force.

“Prior to the new rules, not much importance was given to renewal of licences by motorists. They usually get licences renewed two to three years after they have lapsed. In the last few days, we received several applications for renewals of expired or recently expired licences” said, a senior break inspector in Tiruchy division.

An RTO unit office in Tiruchy division which usually receives three to four renewal applications daily is now receiving at least 20 applications a day “This has never happened before. Many of the applicants seeking appointments claim they have had their licences checked by police at some point. The increasing tendency of police to check vehicle documents has brought in this urge to ensure validity of driving licences” he added.

According to the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act 2019, persons driving with expired licenses would be fined Rs 5,000 against the Rs 500 earlier.

However, officials also claimed the surge in renewals could be attributed to a new policy. Prior to the amendment, applicants were allowed to renew licences which had expired by five years after paying a nominal fine. But after September 1, renewals would be allowed for one year before and one year after a licence has expired. If it is not renewed within this time-frame, applicants would have to take the driving test again.

K Uma Sakthi, Deputy Transport Commissioner, Tiruchy Zone, told TNIE, “Changing the renewal period is a welcome move. Apart from just renewing licences, it also helps in reviewing applicants’ skill sets as some people do not drive regularly. While there has been a slight surge in renewal applicants, we can expect more in the coming days after the revised penalties are notified.”