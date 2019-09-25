Home States Tamil Nadu

Wife ‘eloped’ with girlfriend, claims man

A married woman who was said to have eloped with a girl she befriended in social media app TikTok appeared at Thiruvegampathur police station here on Tuesday. 

TikTok mobile application

TikTok mobile application (Photo | Google Playstore)

By Express News Service

However, denying her husband’s claim that she had eloped with the girl from Tiruvarur, the woman, a resident of Katambakudi in Devakottai, said that she would reveal everything before the court on Wednesday. The woman’s husband, who is working abroad, also had claimed in his complaint filed on September 19 that she had taken some jewellery with her when she ran away from the house.      

Shortly after his marriage a few months ago, the man left for his work abroad. Sources said that while abroad, he had noticed various videos featuring his wife and the girl. “Though he warned his wife not to post such videos, she did not pay heed to it,” they said adding that at one point of time, he came home without intimating anyone to check on his wife. 

When he found out that the woman was spending the money that he sent to her lavishly, he warned and took her to her mother’s house in Katambakudi. He allegedly told her family members about her relationship and the TikTok posts. 

Sources at Thiruvegampathur police station did not confirm to TNIE whether the girl from Thiruvarur was also missing during the period.

