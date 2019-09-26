Home States Tamil Nadu

AIADMK springs surprise by picking Narayanan instead of heavyweights

The selection has come amid requests from senior AIADMK leaders, including former MPs Manoj Pandian and KRP Prabakaran, to the party headquarters seeking ticket to contest from Nanguneri. 

Published: 26th September 2019 05:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2019 05:29 AM   |  A+A-

V Narayanan

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: THE selection of Tirunelveli AIADMK district joint secretary of MGR Mandram V Narayanan (54) as the candidate for Nanguneri by-election has raised the eyebrows of many considering that the seat was eyed by senior party leaders. 

The selection has come amid requests from senior AIADMK leaders, including former MPs Manoj Pandian and KRP Prabakaran, to the party headquarters seeking ticket to contest from Nanguneri. 
A resident of Reddiarpatti, Narayanan had completed SSLC. He joined AIADMK in 1986 and held several party posts, including Reddiyarpatti branch secretary. He successfully contested for Reddiarpatti panchayat president post in 1996 and vice-president in 2001 and 2006. 

During the 2009 Parliamentary elections, he was appointed as a member of the party’s working committee. Narayanan is a realtor and his wife Pavalavalli is working as a sub-inspector at Gangaikondan police station. The couple has two daughters and a son. He belongs to Hindu Nadar community and follows Ayyavazhi. 

Election committees

AIADMK and DMK have formed election working committees to carry out election campaign. DMK appointed former Minister I Periyasamy as the chairman of the election working committee and MP Kanimozhi as its secretary. 

Toll-free number released

The district administration on Wednesday released a toll-free number for the public to report the violations of Model Code of Conduct (MCC). 

A press release issued by the district administration reads, “Those who come across any violation of MCC laid down in view of Nanguneri bypoll can report the same by contacting toll-free number 1800 425 8037. The election control room, which will receive the complaints, will be functioning round-the-clock in the collectorate. The officials appointed by the District Election Officer will be working in shifts (6 am to 2 pm, 2 pm to 10 pm, and 10 pm to 6 am) to receive the complaints.” 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
AIADMK Nanguneri bypoll Tamil Nadu bypoll
India Matters
Image of bamboo bridge under construction used for representational purpose (File | EPS)
Maha teachers, parents build bridge so that teaching goes on during monsoon
Image used for representational purpose only
Centre may lower retirement age of govt employees, fix years of service
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo | PTI)
'Uttar Pradesh MBBS graduates will have to serve in villages for 2 years'
Image of Onions used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Arun Kumar, EPS)
Amid soaring prices, Rs 1 lakh-worth onions stolen from Maha farmer's storehouse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajesh Kumar Sharma runs 'The Free School Under The Bridge' in Delhi's Yamuna Bank area. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
Bridging the gap: Grocer runs free school on banks of Yamuna under a bridge
Chinmayanand case: Law student arrested for extortion after sufficient evidence found, says SIT
Gallery
With 'Bigg Boss' Hindi set to come back on the small screen soon, let us take a look at the contestants of past editions who made big bucks by getting locked inside the house.
From Sreesanth to Shweta Tiwari: Here are the highest paid celebrities of 'Bigg Boss' Hindi
Torrential rains hit the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad on September 24 lasting for over 12 hours. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Hyderabad sinks as city records highest September rainfall in 100 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp