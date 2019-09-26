AIADMK springs surprise by picking Narayanan instead of heavyweights

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: THE selection of Tirunelveli AIADMK district joint secretary of MGR Mandram V Narayanan (54) as the candidate for Nanguneri by-election has raised the eyebrows of many considering that the seat was eyed by senior party leaders.

The selection has come amid requests from senior AIADMK leaders, including former MPs Manoj Pandian and KRP Prabakaran, to the party headquarters seeking ticket to contest from Nanguneri.

A resident of Reddiarpatti, Narayanan had completed SSLC. He joined AIADMK in 1986 and held several party posts, including Reddiyarpatti branch secretary. He successfully contested for Reddiarpatti panchayat president post in 1996 and vice-president in 2001 and 2006.

During the 2009 Parliamentary elections, he was appointed as a member of the party’s working committee. Narayanan is a realtor and his wife Pavalavalli is working as a sub-inspector at Gangaikondan police station. The couple has two daughters and a son. He belongs to Hindu Nadar community and follows Ayyavazhi.

Election committees

AIADMK and DMK have formed election working committees to carry out election campaign. DMK appointed former Minister I Periyasamy as the chairman of the election working committee and MP Kanimozhi as its secretary.

Toll-free number released

The district administration on Wednesday released a toll-free number for the public to report the violations of Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

A press release issued by the district administration reads, “Those who come across any violation of MCC laid down in view of Nanguneri bypoll can report the same by contacting toll-free number 1800 425 8037. The election control room, which will receive the complaints, will be functioning round-the-clock in the collectorate. The officials appointed by the District Election Officer will be working in shifts (6 am to 2 pm, 2 pm to 10 pm, and 10 pm to 6 am) to receive the complaints.”