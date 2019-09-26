Are we safe?

By Express News Service

Youth arrested for kidnapping school girl

Coimbatore: The rural police on Wednesday arrested a 22-year-old youth for kidnapping a minor girl. The arrested youth was identified as Sarathkumar of Veerappan Sathram in Erode. According to police, the 16-year-old girl had been missing since September 20. She had left for school but failed to return home. Her parents lodged a complaint with Sulthanpettai police. Meanwhile, the girl returned home on Tuesday evening, claiming she had been kidnapped by the suspect, who demanded that she marry him. The Sulthanpettai police arrested the youth under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act on Wednesday. He was remanded in Coimbatore Central Prison.

Hostel cook assaults boy for resisting advances

Coimbatore: A 38-year-old cook at the hostel of a private school has been booked for assaulting a student after he refused to let the cook touch his genitals. The severely injured student has been admitted to the hospital for treatment. According to police, the cook often tried to touch the 15-year-old boy’s genitals. On Tuesday, when the cook tried to do the same, the student put up some resistance and asked him not to do so. It was then that the cook reportedly assaulted the boy. The boy, an orphan, has personally filed a complaint with Karumathampatti police. The police filed a case against the cook under sections of 294 b (sings, recites or utters any obscene song), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and section 75 and 82(1) of Juvenile Justice Care and Protection Act.

55-yr-old man held for abusing two minors

Tirupur: A 55-year-old man was arrested for allegedly abusing two minors in Udumalaipet on Sunday. According to a police source, Ganeshan (55), a farmer in Udumalaipet had befriended two minor girls in his neighbourhood. One day when both the girls were playing outside his house, he took the girls to his house on the pretext of offering them chocolates and sexually abused them. One of the girls informed her parents about the issue. Based on the parents’ complaint to All Women Police Station (Udumalaipet), Ganeshan was arrested under POCSO Act and was produced before to Mahila Court (Tirupur). Later, he was sent to Coimbatore Prison.

22-yr-old man threatens to post pics of girl, held

Salem: A 22-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday for threatening to release the obscene pictures and videos of his lover on social media platforms. According to the Suramangalam police, Sabari Abishek (22) was from Sampalli near Mettur. On Tuesday evening, the graduate had reportedly been to his girlfriend’s house and asked her father to arrange for their wedding. When the proposal was rejected, he had threatened to release the girl’s obscene photos and videos on social media. Hence, the girl and her father lodged a complaint with the Suramangalam police. A case was registered and Sabari Abishek was remanded in prison on Tuesday night. During inquiry, the police found obscene pictures of other girls as well in the suspect’s mobile phone. Further investigations are underway.

Youth arrested for harassing college girl

Dharmapuri: A 20-year-old youth was arrested under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) Act on Wednesday for misbehaving with a minor girl. Sources identified the accused as Prathap (20), a native of Dharmapuri. He had been reportedly harassing a 17-year-old college girl in the locality. On Wednesday, the youth had followed the girl from her college to the house. On the way, he had threatened the girl at knife-point and allegedly misbehaved with her. Based on the complaint filed by the girl’s parents at the Dharmapuri B1 Police Station, a case was registered and the youth was arrested under the POCSO Act.