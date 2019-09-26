Home States Tamil Nadu

Are we safe?

The rural police on Wednesday arrested a 22-year-old youth for kidnapping a minor girl. The arrested youth was identified as Sarathkumar of Veerappan Sathram in Erode.

Published: 26th September 2019 05:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2019 05:35 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Youth arrested for kidnapping school girl

Coimbatore: The rural police on Wednesday arrested a 22-year-old youth for kidnapping a minor girl. The arrested youth was identified as Sarathkumar of Veerappan Sathram in Erode. According to police, the 16-year-old girl had been missing since September 20. She had left for school but failed to return home. Her parents lodged a complaint with Sulthanpettai police. Meanwhile, the girl returned home on Tuesday evening, claiming she had been kidnapped by the suspect, who demanded that she marry him. The Sulthanpettai police arrested the youth under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act on Wednesday. He was remanded in Coimbatore Central Prison.

Hostel cook assaults boy for resisting advances

Coimbatore: A 38-year-old cook at the hostel of a private school has been booked for assaulting a student after he refused to let the cook touch his genitals. The severely injured student has been admitted to the hospital for treatment. According to police, the cook often tried to touch the 15-year-old boy’s genitals. On Tuesday, when the cook tried to do the same, the student put up some resistance and asked him not to do so. It was then that the cook reportedly assaulted the boy. The boy, an orphan, has personally filed a complaint with Karumathampatti police. The police filed a case against the cook under sections of 294 b (sings, recites or utters any obscene song), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and section 75 and 82(1) of Juvenile Justice Care and Protection Act.

55-yr-old man held for abusing two minors

Tirupur: A 55-year-old man was arrested for allegedly abusing two minors in Udumalaipet on Sunday. According to a police source, Ganeshan (55), a farmer in Udumalaipet had befriended two minor girls in his neighbourhood. One day when both the girls were playing outside his house, he took the girls to his house on the pretext of offering them chocolates and sexually abused them. One of the girls informed her parents about the issue. Based on the parents’ complaint to All Women Police Station (Udumalaipet), Ganeshan was arrested under POCSO Act and was produced before to Mahila Court (Tirupur). Later, he was sent to Coimbatore Prison.

22-yr-old man threatens to post pics of girl, held

Salem: A 22-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday for threatening to release the obscene pictures and videos of his lover on social media platforms. According to the Suramangalam police, Sabari Abishek (22) was from Sampalli near Mettur. On Tuesday evening, the graduate had reportedly been to his girlfriend’s house and asked her father to arrange for their wedding. When the proposal was rejected, he had threatened to release the girl’s obscene photos and videos on social media. Hence, the girl and her father lodged a complaint with the Suramangalam police. A case was registered and Sabari Abishek was remanded in prison on Tuesday night. During inquiry, the police found obscene pictures of other girls as well in the suspect’s mobile phone. Further investigations are underway.

Youth arrested for harassing college girl

Dharmapuri: A 20-year-old youth was arrested under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) Act on Wednesday for misbehaving with a minor girl. Sources identified the accused as Prathap (20), a native of Dharmapuri. He had been reportedly harassing a 17-year-old college girl in the locality. On Wednesday, the youth had followed the girl from her college to the house. On the way, he had threatened the girl at knife-point and allegedly misbehaved with her. Based on the complaint filed by the girl’s parents at the Dharmapuri B1 Police Station, a case was registered and the youth was arrested under the POCSO Act.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Image of bamboo bridge under construction used for representational purpose (File | EPS)
Maha teachers, parents build bridge so that teaching goes on during monsoon
Image used for representational purpose only
Centre may lower retirement age of govt employees, fix years of service
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo | PTI)
'Uttar Pradesh MBBS graduates will have to serve in villages for 2 years'
Image of Onions used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Arun Kumar, EPS)
Amid soaring prices, Rs 1 lakh-worth onions stolen from Maha farmer's storehouse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajesh Kumar Sharma runs 'The Free School Under The Bridge' in Delhi's Yamuna Bank area. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
Bridging the gap: Grocer runs free school on banks of Yamuna under a bridge
Chinmayanand case: Law student arrested for extortion after sufficient evidence found, says SIT
Gallery
With 'Bigg Boss' Hindi set to come back on the small screen soon, let us take a look at the contestants of past editions who made big bucks by getting locked inside the house.
From Sreesanth to Shweta Tiwari: Here are the highest paid celebrities of 'Bigg Boss' Hindi
Torrential rains hit the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad on September 24 lasting for over 12 hours. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Hyderabad sinks as city records highest September rainfall in 100 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp