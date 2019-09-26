ASI certification a must to keep antiques

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR: As many as 50,000 antiques have been registered with the Chennai Circle of Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) so far, said C R Gayathri, an archaeologist at ASI. She said this at the inauguration of a three-day exhibition of registered antiques as a part of the Campaign for Registration of Antiquities under the Antiquities and Art Treasures Act in Thanjavur on Wednesday.

“The programme aims to raise awareness among public to come forward to register antiques in their possession with the registering officer of the concerned region. Antiques like sculptures in stone, terracotta, metals, ivory, wood, bone which are more than 100 years old and also paintings in all media,

manuscripts which are more than 75 years old can be registered. The registered antiques can be transferred to other places in the country but not taken to other countries,” she said.

The faculty from Tamil University was present.