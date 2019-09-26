Home States Tamil Nadu

ASI certification a must to keep antiques

It was said at an event conducted to raise awareness among public to come forward to register antiques in their possession with the registering officer of the concerned region.

Published: 26th September 2019 10:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2019 07:02 PM   |  A+A-

antiques

Visual of antique objects used for representational purposes only. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR: As many as 50,000 antiques have been registered with the Chennai Circle of Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) so far, said C R Gayathri, an archaeologist at ASI. She said this at the inauguration of a three-day exhibition of registered antiques as a part of the Campaign for Registration of Antiquities under the Antiquities and Art Treasures Act in Thanjavur on Wednesday.

“The programme aims to raise awareness among public to come forward to register antiques in their possession with the registering officer of the concerned region. Antiques like sculptures in stone, terracotta, metals, ivory, wood, bone which are more than 100 years old and also paintings in all media,
manuscripts which are more than 75 years old can be registered. The registered antiques can be transferred to other places in the country but not taken to other countries,” she said.

The faculty from Tamil University was present.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
antiques ASI ASI certification Antiquities and Art Treasures Act
India Matters
Indian army tanks and other military equipment roll past Rajpath, the ceremonial boulevard, during Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019. | (File | AP)
DRDO develops night vision equipment for Indian Army tank crew
Image of elderly citizens for representation purpose. (File| EPS)
Social justice ministry may come up with pool of caregivers for elderly
Senior citizen couples are getting remarried to get certificates. | (Photo | EPS)
Panicky Muslim couples in Bengal remarry to stay safe from NRC threat
Plastic waste collected as part of BIAL’s ‘Plastic Beku’ campaign is used to lay roads at Kempegowda International Airport. (Photo | EPS)
Plastic turns into road at Kempegowda International Airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
13 people died in various incidents of flooding and wall collapse after intense rainfall lashed Pune on September 25. (Photo | Special arrangement)
22 killed and nearly 16,000 rescued in Pune following heavy rains
Their otherwise pleasant 26th morning took a traumatic turn as forest department officials launched a pre-dawn operation for shifting them to newly-opened Trichy elephant rehabilitation centre.
'Beaten, pushed from the home they love', three elephants head to Trichy
Gallery
Check out Bollywood's biggest overseas grossers of 2019 so far.
Shahid's 'Kabir Singh' to Taapsee's 'Badla': Check out Bollywood's 10 biggest overseas grossers of 2019 so far
As 'Bigg Boss Hindi' is set to return with Salman Khan as its host on September 29, we take a look at the couples who got too comfortable and cosy in front of the camera.
Rochelle-Keith to Gauhar-Kushal: Check out the couples who got cosy on 'Bigg Boss Hindi'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp