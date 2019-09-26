Home States Tamil Nadu

Bypoll battle: AIADMK announces candidates

EPS hopeful of party winning by-elections with bigger margins, says Vellore result proves people’s mindset has changed

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The AIADMK on Wednesday fielded MR Muthuselvan and Reddiyarpatti V Narayanan as candidates for Vikravandi and Nanguneri Assembly constituencies respectively where by-elections are scheduled for October 21. Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, in a joint statement, announced the candidates. Later, the CM exuded confidence that the AIADMK would win these bypolls with higher margin. While Muthuselvan is secretary of Kanai unit in Villupuram north district, Narayanan is the joint secretary of Tirunelveli rural district.

In a separate statement, both leaders said the headquarters office-bearers, ministers, district secretaries, MPs, MLAs, spokespersons, former ministers, former MPs and MLAs, office-bearers of the party’s wings and functionaries of all levels of the party belonging to 16 districts, will engage in election works in Nanguneri constituency while the office-bearers of the rest of the 16 districts will work in Vikravandi.  
The campaign schedules of the chief minister and deputy chief minister are expected to be announced on October 3. Last date for filing nominations will be September 30. Scrutiny of nominations will take place on October 1 and the last date for withdrawal of candidates will be October 3.  Polling will take place on October 21 and counting and declaration of results will be on October 24.  

CM exudes confidence

Meanwhile, at Chennai airport, to a query by reporters as to whether these by-elections would be a challenge for the AIADMK leadership, Palaniswami pointed out that though DMK president MK Stalin said his party would win the Vellore parliamentary constituency election with a margin of many lakhs of votes, they could win the election only by around 8,000 votes. 

Particularly, of the six Assembly constituencies, AIADMK polled higher votes in three. “Further, in the by-election for Gudiyatham constituency which was held along with the Lok Sabha elections, the DMK candidate won by a margin of 28,000 votes. But in the election for Vellore parliamentary constituency that took place after the general elections, the AIADMK candidate got 12,000 votes more in Gudiyatham Assembly segment. 

“This proved how the mindset of the people had changed within two months.  The DMK gave false promises to the people during the Lok Sabha elections and just after the elections, the people understood the reality,” Palaniswami added. 
Questioned whether these two by-elections would turn out to be a setback for the DMK, he said, “I don’t know whether it would be a setback for the DMK. But we will prove that the AIADMK wields influence among the people.”

