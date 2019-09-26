CB-CID cops nab student from Tirupati

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: CB-CID personnel apprehended KV Udit Surya, wanted in connection with a case of alleged impersonation in NEET, from a hideout in Tirupati and brought him to Chennai, on Wednesday.

A police team will take him to Theni for further probe. Police sources said Theni police traced Udit Surya to Tirupati and informed CB-CID officers.

Based on it, he was apprehended along with his parents. The alleged fraud came to light on September 11, after the Dean of the medical college in Theni got two e-mails tipping him off about the alleged impersonation.

Udit Surya, a native of Chennai was booked after he allegedly hired a person to write the NEET exam and managed to get a seat in Theni Medical College. Since then, Surya has been on the run.