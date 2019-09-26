Farmer to rowdy: ‘Dada’ Manikandan’s rise and fall

Bagalavan Perier By

Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: A day after notorious rowdy ‘Dada’ Manikandan was gunned down in a police encounter in Chennai, tension prevailed in his native village near Auroville on Wednesday. Shops and restaurants remained close while police kept a strict vigil in the village — Kuyilpalayam. Manikandan, who had 28 cases pending against him in Puducherry and Villupuram, was killed by a team of Villupuram police.

Several international tourists who came to Auroville on Wednesday had to face hardship as many restaurants remained closed. “There are two gangs active here, and if anyone belonging to these gangs get killed their supporters come threatening us to down shutters,” alleged a local shopkeeper.



“The same happened when Manikandan’s brother was found dead inside the jail. Now that Manikandan himself has been killed, we don’t want to take the risk of opening our shops. We ourselves declared a holiday. We hope this is the last of such closed holidays. We hope the police also take action on Manikandan’s associates, who used to threaten us and collect money on his behalf.”

Experiments with crime

Residents of Kuyilpalayam go mum when asked about the rowdy. They even hesitate to identify his house. The house was locked when Express visited the village on Wednesday. “All of them have gone to Chennai as he died there,” said one villager. According to some, Manikandan shifted to Tiruvannamalai many years back, to stay in his wife’s house. “It was only after the encounter did we realise that he had moved to Chennai,” says the villager. Manikandan, according to them, used to visit his village secretly, to meet his supporters.

“Manikandan’s father was a farmer,” says an elderly person from the village on condition of anonymity. “Manikandan was also into farming initially. He had four brothers and two sisters. His entry into a life of crime was with petty thefts, which progressed to stealing cars and bikes. At that time, there was another rowdy in this village, called Boobalan. There was some issue during a volleyball match, and soon Boobalan and Manikandan became enemies,” recounts the villager.

An enemy takes form

When Boobalan decided to retire, his aide and successor Rajkumar took over his position. For two decades, till about a couple of years back, Rajkumar remained Mani’s bitter rival. They competed in extorting shopkeepers and hotel owners in Auroville and Kuyilpalayam to pay ‘protection’ money. People buying or selling property in the surroundings had to pay them a cut. There are also plenty of land grabbing cases filed against them.

“In 2015, the then SP Manogaran cracked down on both Rajkumar and Manikandan. Soon after, Mani met the SP and assured he would stop his criminal activities. However, within a few months, his younger brother was murdered by a rival gang near Mailam, and Mani returned to his old ways,” says a policeman who has served in these areas for the last decade.

About two years back, Rajkumar got injured while trying to evade police arrest. Since then, he reduced his criminal activities. This gave Mani plenty of opportunity to grow. According to police, Mani had a role to play in the murders of several of Rajkumar’s supporters and businessmen. This includes one ‘Reliance’ Babu and Congress functionary Joseph. Following Babu’s death, police arrested another of Mani’s brothers, Ezhumalai. However, he died later inside the Cuddalore Central Prison while on remand. It was in the very same case that the Villupuram police was searching for Manikandan and traced him down to Chennai, leading eventually to his death.

Love story

Manikandan’s wife Phiula Anandhi is a doctor. Sources say the couple met while she was staying in Auroville, treating a foreigner visiting the place. Manikandan had injured his leg and was visiting her for treatment. Soon, the two fell in love and got married. They have two children.



Manikandan moved to his wife’s native place in Tiruvannamalai as police increased vigil. Last year, he visited Kottakuppam to attend a relative’s marriage when a rival gang attempted to murder him. Since then, he stopped coming to his native place. However, he continued to be the brain behind the murders committed by his supporters. “He was very skilled in planning murders and other crimes,” said a source.

Magisterial Inquiry

Meanwhile, back in Chennai, magistrate Dhananjayan visited the Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital and conducted an inquiry with Manikandan’s family and the doctors who conducted the postmortem.