Home States Tamil Nadu

Farmer to rowdy: ‘Dada’ Manikandan’s rise and fall

Farmer to rowdy:‘Dada’ Manikandan’s rise & fall

Published: 26th September 2019 05:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2019 05:26 AM   |  A+A-

Manikandan’s younger sister being brought to the Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital for inquiry in Chennai on Wednesday.

By Bagalavan Perier
Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: A day after notorious rowdy ‘Dada’ Manikandan was gunned down in a police encounter in Chennai, tension prevailed in his native village near Auroville on Wednesday. Shops and restaurants remained close while police kept a strict vigil in the village — Kuyilpalayam.   Manikandan, who had 28 cases pending against him in Puducherry and Villupuram, was killed by a team of Villupuram police.

Several international tourists who came to Auroville on Wednesday had to face hardship as many restaurants remained closed. “There are two gangs active here, and if anyone belonging to these gangs get killed their supporters come threatening us to down shutters,” alleged a local shopkeeper.

“The same happened when Manikandan’s brother was found dead inside the jail. Now that Manikandan himself has been killed, we don’t want to take the risk of opening our shops. We ourselves declared a holiday. We hope this is the last of such closed holidays. We hope the police also take action on Manikandan’s associates, who used to threaten us and collect money on his behalf.” 

Experiments with crime   

Residents of Kuyilpalayam go mum when asked about the rowdy. They even hesitate to identify his house. The house was locked when Express visited the village on Wednesday. “All of them have gone to Chennai as he died there,” said one villager. According to some, Manikandan shifted to Tiruvannamalai many years back, to stay in his wife’s house. “It was only after the encounter did we realise that he had moved to Chennai,” says the villager. Manikandan, according to them, used to visit his village secretly, to meet his supporters.

“Manikandan’s father was a farmer,” says an elderly person from the village on condition of anonymity. “Manikandan was also into farming initially. He had four brothers and two sisters. His entry into a life of crime was with petty thefts, which progressed to stealing cars and bikes. At that time, there was another rowdy in this village, called Boobalan. There was some issue during a volleyball match, and soon Boobalan and Manikandan became enemies,” recounts the villager. 

An enemy takes form

When Boobalan decided to retire, his aide and successor Rajkumar took over his position. For two decades, till about a couple of years back, Rajkumar remained Mani’s bitter rival. They competed in extorting shopkeepers and hotel owners in Auroville and Kuyilpalayam to pay ‘protection’ money. People buying or selling property in the surroundings had to pay them a cut. There are also plenty of land grabbing cases filed against them.

“In 2015, the then SP Manogaran cracked down on both Rajkumar and Manikandan. Soon after, Mani met the SP and assured he would stop his criminal activities. However, within a few months, his younger brother was murdered by a rival gang near Mailam, and Mani returned to his old ways,” says a policeman who has served in these areas for the last decade.  

About two years back, Rajkumar got injured while trying to evade police arrest. Since then, he reduced his criminal activities. This gave Mani plenty of opportunity to grow. According to police, Mani had a role to play in the murders of several of Rajkumar’s supporters and businessmen. This includes one ‘Reliance’ Babu and Congress functionary Joseph. Following Babu’s death, police arrested another of Mani’s brothers, Ezhumalai. However, he died later inside the Cuddalore Central Prison while on remand. It was in the very same case that the Villupuram police was searching for Manikandan and traced him down to Chennai, leading eventually to his death.     

Love story

Manikandan’s wife Phiula Anandhi is a doctor. Sources say the couple met while she was staying in Auroville, treating a foreigner visiting the place. Manikandan had injured his leg and was visiting her for treatment. Soon, the two fell in love and got married. They have two children. 

Manikandan moved to his wife’s native place in Tiruvannamalai as police increased vigil. Last year, he visited Kottakuppam to attend a relative’s marriage when a rival gang attempted to murder him. Since then, he stopped coming to his native place. However, he continued to be the brain behind the murders committed by his supporters. “He was very skilled in planning murders and other crimes,” said a source. 

Magisterial Inquiry

Meanwhile, back in Chennai, magistrate Dhananjayan visited the Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital and conducted an inquiry with Manikandan’s family and the doctors who conducted the postmortem. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Manikandan encounter Auroville
India Matters
Image of bamboo bridge under construction used for representational purpose (File | EPS)
Maha teachers, parents build bridge so that teaching goes on during monsoon
Image used for representational purpose only
Centre may lower retirement age of govt employees, fix years of service
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo | PTI)
'Uttar Pradesh MBBS graduates will have to serve in villages for 2 years'
Image of Onions used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Arun Kumar, EPS)
Amid soaring prices, Rs 1 lakh-worth onions stolen from Maha farmer's storehouse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajesh Kumar Sharma runs 'The Free School Under The Bridge' in Delhi's Yamuna Bank area. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
Bridging the gap: Grocer runs free school on banks of Yamuna under a bridge
Chinmayanand case: Law student arrested for extortion after sufficient evidence found, says SIT
Gallery
With 'Bigg Boss' Hindi set to come back on the small screen soon, let us take a look at the contestants of past editions who made big bucks by getting locked inside the house.
From Sreesanth to Shweta Tiwari: Here are the highest paid celebrities of 'Bigg Boss' Hindi
Torrential rains hit the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad on September 24 lasting for over 12 hours. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Hyderabad sinks as city records highest September rainfall in 100 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp