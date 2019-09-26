Home States Tamil Nadu

Man illegally obtains properties from boy; HC orders counselling for minor

The court noted that the boy was completely under the influence of one of the accused that he even threatened to commit suicide when the court proposed to separate him from the man.

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court ordered an inquiry into a case, wherein a man persuaded a minor boy to part with his properties. The suspect allegedly prepared a bogus Aadhaar card and other documents to effect the transfer.

A bench comprising Justices S Vaidyanathan and N Anand Venkatesh gave the direction on a Habeas Corpus Petition filed by the maternal uncle of the minor boy, one V Rajan Selvin of Thoothukudi, seeking a direction to trace the boy.

When the minor boy was produced before the court on Tuesday, it was revealed that the minor had been allegedly coaxed by one Lakshmanan into transferring the properties belonging to former into the latter's name. Even a legal heir certificate had been already obtained in favour of Lakshmanan by using fabricated documents, the judges observed and directed the Palayamkottai Sub-registrar to cancel the power of attorney executed by the minor boy, with further directions to the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Palayamkottai to probe into the matter.

Noting that the boy was completely under the influence of one of the accused, to the extent that he threatened to commit suicide when the court proposed to separate him from the accused, the judges, exercising their parens patriae jurisdiction (authority to protect those who cannot care for themselves), directed the police to place the minor boy under the care of Tirunelveli Child Welfare Committee.

The judges also added that the boy has to undergo regular counselling in order to find out whether he is addicted to any bad habits, with further directions to the jurisdictional police inspector to monitor him.

The Palayamkottai Assistant Commissioner has been directed to be present before the court along with the minor boy at the next hearing on October 15.

