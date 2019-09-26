Home States Tamil Nadu

Musings from an untouchability-free Tamil Nadu village

 Residents of Thirupayathangudi are a happy lot that their village has been declared untouchability-free.

Residents of Thirupayathangudi village in Nagapattinam | Express

NAGAPATTINAM: Residents of Thirupayathangudi are a happy lot that their village has been declared untouchability-free. “We are more than happy that our village has been recognised and rewarded for the harmonious relationship we share with one another. This honour will motivate us to foster the harmony for generations to come”, said A Pandiyan, a village elder.

The harmony is not surprising as Thirumarugal is located far away from communally sensitive Kilvelur and Vedaranyam towns. But this should take no credit away from the locals.

Dailts, are a majority in the panchayat that has population of about 1,500 people from around 500 families across hamlets such as Thirupayathangudi, Thirumalampoigai, Veeraperumanallur, ane Nithiyapettai. 
Of these two are Muslim families and one Christian family. All of them have their own places of worship. Seven inter-caste marriages have taken place in the village so far.

“There has not been any heartburn or clashes in the village over issues such as trade, worship, conduct of festivals, drinking water, and burial grounds. Each person respects the other and their rights in society” beamed 82-year-old R Gopal Aiyyar. 

There are two schools in the Panchayat, a middle school in Thirupayathangudi and a primary school in Veeraperumanallur. Parents and teachers are determined not to let the evil of caste take root in the young minds. “Right from the tender age, children are taught about the importance of equality and values of respect and friendship. No child carries his caste on his sleeve, wrist or in any other form,” said G Krishnamurthy, 73-year-old retired middle school teacher. 

No single political party has a sway over the locals as people respect the political choices of each other. When it is for a common cause, the villagers come together. A recent example would be their struggle for crop insurance dues. 

“There is a good relationship between farmers and farm labourers. Farmers do not discriminate themselves or their labourers when it comes to providing work” said V Thangaiyan, a farmer-leader.

According to officials, a village will be selected from each district, each year, as the ‘untouchability-free’ district based on the recommendations of a committee formed out of District Collector and the departments of revenue, rural development and panchayat raj, AdiDravidar and tribal welfare, and backward classes welfare.

