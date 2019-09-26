Plea against Vijaya K Tahilramani transfer rejected

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Holding as not maintainable, the PIL petition seeking to restrain the secretary to the President of India, from giving effect to the proposal of the Supreme Court Collegium to transfer CJ Vijaya K Tahilramani to Meghalaya High Court, a division bench of the Madras High Court has dismissed the petition.

The decision to transfer Justice Tahilramani was taken by the Supreme Court collegium.

In the light of the ratio laid down in the ‘Supreme Court Advocates-on-Record Association’, which has been explained and affirmed by a later decision of the Apex Court in ‘K Ashok Reddy’s case’, the petitioner is not entitled to maintain this writ petition, the bench of Justices M Sathyanarayanan and N Seshasayee said.

The bench was dismissing a PIL petition from advocate M Karpagam of Nandanam Extension.