Home States Tamil Nadu

Rajiv assassination case convict seeks 30-day leave for son's marriage from Madras HC

Earlier in July, the court had granted 30 days parole to Nalini Sriharan, who is serving a life sentence in the case which was further extended for 21 days.

Published: 26th September 2019 02:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2019 02:24 PM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (File Photo | D Sampath Kumar/EPS)

By ANI

CHENNAI: Robert Payas, a convict in former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi's assassination case, moved to the Madras High Court on Thursday seeking 30 days leave for his son's marriage. Payas, in his plea, said he wanted an ordinary leave of 30 days to make arrangements for the marriage of his son who is residing in the Netherlands.

On July 5, the court had granted 30 days parole to Nalini Sriharan, who is serving a life sentence in the case. The parole was later extended for 21 days.

She earlier this month had once again approached the court seeking further extension of her parole which was rejected by the court and she was subsequentially sent back to prison on September 15. In 2016, she was granted a 12-hour parole to attend the funeral of her father.

Seven people were sentenced to life imprisonment for killing and conspiring to murder Gandhi in May 1991. He was assassinated by a Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) suicide bomber during an election rally in Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu. The attack also left 14 other people dead. (ANI)

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rajiv Gandhi Rajiv Gandhi assassination Rajiv Gandhi assassination convicts Madras High Court Robert Payas Robert Payas leave plea
India Matters
Indian army tanks and other military equipment roll past Rajpath, the ceremonial boulevard, during Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019. | (File | AP)
DRDO develops night vision equipment for Indian Army tank crew
Image of elderly citizens for representation purpose. (File| EPS)
Social justice ministry may come up with pool of caregivers for elderly
Senior citizen couples are getting remarried to get certificates. | (Photo | EPS)
Panicky Muslim couples in Bengal remarry to stay safe from NRC threat
Plastic waste collected as part of BIAL’s ‘Plastic Beku’ campaign is used to lay roads at Kempegowda International Airport. (Photo | EPS)
Plastic turns into road at Kempegowda International Airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Then PM Manmohan Singh at his office. (File Photo | EPS)
Did you know these facts about India's former PM, Manmohan Singh?
Rupa Gurunath is expected to be elected as TNCA’s new president
N Srinivasan's daughter becomes Tamil Nadu Cricket Association's first female President!
Gallery
On the birth anniversary of Kollywood star Nagesh, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the versatile actor. (File Photo | EPS)
Nagesh birth anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of  Kollywood's undisputed comedy king
13 people died in various incidents of flooding and wall collapse after intense rainfall lashed Pune on September 25. (Photo | Special arrangement)
SEE PICS | Rain fury leaves a trail of destruction in Pune
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp