Rowdy shot in the leg after assault on cops?

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: A history-sheeter was shot in the leg after he reportedly attacked two policemen with a billhook during a search to nab him.

According to sources, K Manickaraja (39), a history-sheeter from Bose Nagar in Kovilpatti, was in possession of an unlicensed gun. On a tip-off, a team led by Nalattinpudur sub-inspector Esakkiraja conducted a search at Karthigaipatti in Thoothukudi. When cornered, Manickaraja allegedly attacked Mohammed Maideen and Selvakumar (the policemen). In an attempt to subdue Manickaraja, Esakkiraja shot him in his right leg. Subsequently, Manickaraja and

the policemen were rushed to Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital. A police officer said that Manickaraja was accused in 58 cases, including five murders.

Manickaraja alleged that the narration of police was a cooked-up story. Speaking to media persons he said, “I was shot intentionally. On reports that he assaulted the police with a billhook, Manickaraja pleaded innocent. “Suspect me only if you find my fingerprints on the alleged weapon,” he said and claimed that the police held him captive before shooting him. “They picked me up from Kovilpatti Bus Stand, tied my hands, blindfolded me and took me to a farm house, where they shot me. Of the 58 cases, I was acquitted in 43 cases,” he said.