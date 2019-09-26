Home States Tamil Nadu

Rowdy shot in the leg after assault on cops?

A history-sheeter was shot in the leg after he reportedly attacked two policemen with a billhook during a search to nab him. 

Published: 26th September 2019 05:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2019 05:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: A history-sheeter was shot in the leg after he reportedly attacked two policemen with a billhook during a search to nab him. 

According to sources, K Manickaraja (39), a history-sheeter from Bose Nagar in Kovilpatti, was in possession of an unlicensed gun. On a tip-off, a team led by Nalattinpudur sub-inspector Esakkiraja conducted a search at Karthigaipatti in Thoothukudi. When cornered, Manickaraja allegedly attacked Mohammed Maideen and Selvakumar (the policemen). In an attempt to subdue Manickaraja, Esakkiraja shot him in his right leg. Subsequently, Manickaraja and

the policemen were rushed to Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital. A police officer said that Manickaraja was accused in 58 cases, including five murders. 

Manickaraja alleged that the narration of police was a cooked-up story. Speaking to media persons he said, “I was shot intentionally. On reports that he assaulted the police with a billhook, Manickaraja pleaded innocent. “Suspect me only if you find my fingerprints on the alleged weapon,” he said and claimed that the police held him captive before shooting him. “They picked me up from Kovilpatti Bus Stand, tied my hands, blindfolded me and took me to a farm house, where they shot me. Of the 58 cases, I was acquitted in 43 cases,” he said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Image of bamboo bridge under construction used for representational purpose (File | EPS)
Maha teachers, parents build bridge so that teaching goes on during monsoon
Image used for representational purpose only
Centre may lower retirement age of govt employees, fix years of service
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo | PTI)
'Uttar Pradesh MBBS graduates will have to serve in villages for 2 years'
Image of Onions used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Arun Kumar, EPS)
Amid soaring prices, Rs 1 lakh-worth onions stolen from Maha farmer's storehouse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajesh Kumar Sharma runs 'The Free School Under The Bridge' in Delhi's Yamuna Bank area. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
Bridging the gap: Grocer runs free school on banks of Yamuna under a bridge
Chinmayanand case: Law student arrested for extortion after sufficient evidence found, says SIT
Gallery
With 'Bigg Boss' Hindi set to come back on the small screen soon, let us take a look at the contestants of past editions who made big bucks by getting locked inside the house.
From Sreesanth to Shweta Tiwari: Here are the highest paid celebrities of 'Bigg Boss' Hindi
Torrential rains hit the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad on September 24 lasting for over 12 hours. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Hyderabad sinks as city records highest September rainfall in 100 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp