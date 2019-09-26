Stiff rules for admissions under RTE Act proposed

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State government will soon formulate and implement more stringent regulations while making admissions under the Right to Education (RTE) Act to prevent misuse of admissions under the law, School Education Minister K A Sengottaiyan said on Wednesday.

“Verification of economic disadvantage of parents will be done more carefully. The State government will revamp and make verification more stringent,” he said adding that the government is reviewing suggestions which proposed breaking down the RTE Act reservation into quotas based on people’s social and economic backwardness.

He was speaking at the annual general body meet of CBSE Schools Management Association.

Speakers said people who are not socially and economically disadvantaged often misuse the RTE Act and the government should take steps to prevent this. A senior member of CMSA, on condition of anonymity, told Express, “Many times, we have seen parents defraud their income certificates to get admissions for their children under the RTE Act. Such malicious acts defy the purpose of the Act. Reservation should be given only to candidates who are in real need.” Another request submitted by CMSA was to reduce the number of ‘No-Objection Certificates(NOC)’ to new schools. Responding to this, Sengottaiyan said he will discuss the issue with the Chief Minister and decide on reducing the number of NOCs issued by government.

The Centre may soon set up Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Schools, which the State had opposed repeatedly in the past, said K Srinivasan, regional officer, CBSE Chennai. He said despite decades of effort by Navodaya Vidyalaya Samithi, Tamil Nadu had opposed the setting up of the schools, as part of anti-Hindi protests. These schools are specifically tasked with finding talented children in rural areas of the country and providing them with an education equivalent to the best residential school system without regard to their families’ socio-economic condition.