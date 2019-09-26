Home States Tamil Nadu

Stiff rules for admissions under RTE Act proposed

He was speaking at the annual general body meet of CBSE Schools Management Association.

Published: 26th September 2019 05:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2019 05:31 AM   |  A+A-

Representational Image.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State government will soon formulate and implement more stringent regulations while making admissions under the Right to Education (RTE) Act to prevent misuse of admissions under the law, School Education Minister K A Sengottaiyan said on Wednesday.

“Verification of economic disadvantage of parents will be done more carefully. The State government will revamp and make verification more stringent,” he said adding that the government is reviewing suggestions which proposed breaking down the RTE Act reservation into quotas based on people’s social and economic backwardness.

He was speaking at the annual general body meet of CBSE Schools Management Association.
Speakers said people who are not socially and economically disadvantaged often misuse the RTE Act and the government should take steps to prevent this. A senior member of CMSA, on condition of anonymity, told Express, “Many times, we have seen parents defraud their income certificates to get admissions for their children under the RTE Act. Such malicious acts defy the purpose of the Act. Reservation should be given only to candidates  who are in real need.” Another request submitted by CMSA was to reduce the number of ‘No-Objection Certificates(NOC)’ to new schools. Responding to this, Sengottaiyan said he will discuss the issue with the Chief Minister and decide on reducing the number of NOCs issued by government.

The Centre may soon set up Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Schools, which the State had opposed repeatedly in the past, said K Srinivasan, regional officer, CBSE Chennai. He said despite decades of effort by  Navodaya Vidyalaya Samithi, Tamil Nadu had opposed the setting up of the schools, as part of anti-Hindi protests. These schools are specifically tasked with finding talented children in rural areas of the country and providing them with an education equivalent to the best residential school system without regard to their families’ socio-economic condition.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
RTE Act
India Matters
Image of bamboo bridge under construction used for representational purpose (File | EPS)
Maha teachers, parents build bridge so that teaching goes on during monsoon
Image used for representational purpose only
Centre may lower retirement age of govt employees, fix years of service
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo | PTI)
'Uttar Pradesh MBBS graduates will have to serve in villages for 2 years'
Image of Onions used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Arun Kumar, EPS)
Amid soaring prices, Rs 1 lakh-worth onions stolen from Maha farmer's storehouse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajesh Kumar Sharma runs 'The Free School Under The Bridge' in Delhi's Yamuna Bank area. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
Bridging the gap: Grocer runs free school on banks of Yamuna under a bridge
Chinmayanand case: Law student arrested for extortion after sufficient evidence found, says SIT
Gallery
With 'Bigg Boss' Hindi set to come back on the small screen soon, let us take a look at the contestants of past editions who made big bucks by getting locked inside the house.
From Sreesanth to Shweta Tiwari: Here are the highest paid celebrities of 'Bigg Boss' Hindi
Torrential rains hit the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad on September 24 lasting for over 12 hours. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Hyderabad sinks as city records highest September rainfall in 100 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp