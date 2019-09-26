Teachers told to submit appraisal report by Dec 31

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) has mandated teacher education institutions across the country to submit Performance Appraisal Report (PAR) by the end of December, for its regulatory examination of the physical infrastructure, teaching faculty and other stipulations.

It was warned institutions that non-submission of PAR could result in withdrawal of recognition. As part of the PAR submission process, institutions were first asked to register their faculty by uploading relevant educational documents and photographs, after which a unique number will be generated for each staff member. Institutions were then asked to download the faculty details and get it verified from the affiliating body concerned and upload it on the NCTE website.

With regards to students, institutions were asked to submit students details in a particular format along with their attendance details.