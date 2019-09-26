'Tirupur child home caretaker Swami Poornasevanandar was a regular abuser'

Saravanan MP By

Express News Service

TIRUPUR: The arrest of 54-year-old Rajasekar alias Swami Poornasevanandar on charges of sexually assaulting four schoolboys on Sunday shocked Thirumuruganpoondi, a temple town in Tirupur district.

Rajasekar is the founder of a trust that runs a private school. The organisation which has been operating for 20 years, provides education and shelter to 60 boys from poor families in Tirupur, Karur, Erode and Salem.

District officials said that he may have been a regular abuser, referring to an oral complaint made against him in 2017.

Described by many locals as a prominent person in the town, Rajasekar was seen leading a "spiritual life" and doing good service for young people. Local businesses supported his trust and students of the school are said to have done well in government and private service.

Locals said that he was a native of Tirupur and earlier ran a fancy store before taking an interest in spirituality and religion. Residents believe he travelled the country meeting saints before taking sanyas and leading an "austere and ascetic life". As part of that transition, he reportedly sold his fancy store in the '90s and started the trust under which the school was created in 1998.

This reputation as an "ascetic" leading a "spiritual life" may have blinded many to his dark side. An official, who was part of the team that questioned the children at the trust's home, said that the complaint received by a child's parent two weeks ago was not the first allegation of child sexual abuse against Rajasekar.

"The accused seems to be a regular abuser. In 2017, an oral complaint against him was made to the district administration. The trustees were immediately informed and he was barred from entering the premises and removed from official duty. After several months, be begged for forgiveness and gained the trust of the trustees, who seem to have allowed him to enter the premises again," the official said.

Express found the school staff too may have turned a blind eye to the complaints. One teacher at the school told Express that the staff had never heard anything bad about the school or Rajasekar and went on to complain about the behaviour of the students, instead.

The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO)Act makes it mandatory for anyone who knows of child sexual abuse to report it to the authorities. Despite this, the teacher admitted that in 2017 a boy had run away from the shelter.

When he was brought back, the teacher said the boy told him that Rajasekar had touched him inappropriately. The teacher said he doubted the child's story because he had "bad habits". Experts say signs that a child may be undergoing abuse - physical or sexual - include behavioural changes, aggression, anger and attempting to run away. "I was shocked to learn this boy was among those who had given a written complaint to the team that inspected the facility," the teacher said.

This act of the trustees, district administration and school staff may have put at least four children at risk. Two weeks ago, the father of a boy residing at the home sent a complaint of child sexual abuse to the district administration. The official who was part of the team that questioned the children said they decided to proceed cautiously to avoid tipping him off. "Noticing his absence at the facility on Saturday, we entered the school around 4.30 pm.

On seeing the officials, the students began to panic and so when we questioned them about the accused, none of them responded properly," the official said. Finally, the team reassured the children and questioned them individually. "Four boys told us they were being sexually abused. One student described various incidents of abuse, others a mentioned few. We asked them to give us a complaint in writing and transferred them to another shelter after getting permission from district administration," he said.

Police said that Rajasekar, on learning of the inspection, returned to Tirupur on Sunday afternoon. Once he discovered he had been booked under the POCSO Act, he reportedly tried to flee but was caught at Perumanallur bus stand. He was produced before a judicial magistrate and sent to Coimbatore Prison.