Two more medicos in TN under scanner for suspected mismatch in photos

By PTI

COIMBATORE: Close on the heels of detention of a medical student facing NEET impersonation charge, a probe is on into 'mismatch' in the photographs affixed in the entrance test mark sheets and the admission applications of two medicos of a private college here.

Authorities of the PSG Medical College found the mismatch in the photographs of a male and a female first-year MBBS student during a thorough verification of documents taken up following a directive by the Directorate of Medical Education (DME) to all institutions, college sources said on Thursday.

Making it clear that it was only a suspicion, the sources said the college has sent the details to the DME which was now holding an investigation and the future course of action would depend on its outcome.

The DME has directed all medical colleges to verify the records in the backdrop of suspected impersonation by first year MBBS student of Theni Government Medical College K V Udit Surya in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET).

Surya, who has offered to surrender the seat, has been detained along with his parents by the police from a hotel in Tirupati for questioning.