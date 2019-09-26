Home States Tamil Nadu

Will the swanky Tejas Express run into private hands?

Though the move will not affect the passengers, the railway is facing criticism as it is going to give the profitable routes to private players. But, sources dismissed these allegations.

Published: 26th September 2019 05:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2019 05:35 AM   |  A+A-

Tejas Express

IRCTC's Tejas Express (File photo | EPS)

By Jose K Joseph
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: The top brass of Indian Railway is going to hold a meeting with the Railway Board on Friday to discuss potential routes that can be handed over to private players. Sources said the Chennai-Tiruchy Madurai Tejas Express could be among the trains likely to be considered.

According a recent Railway Board direction, officials from Central Railway, Northern Railway, North Central Railway, South Eastern Railway, South Central Railway and Southern Railway will be attending this meeting. “There are more than 25 routes that have potential for private operation. These routes include Chennai-Bengaluru, Chennai-Coimbatore, Chennai-Madurai,” a source said.

In Tiruchy division, the Tejas could be the first pick for the bidders. “Delhi-Lucknow Tejas is the first private-run train. But, we cannot completely regard it as a privately run train as it is going to be managed by IRCTC. But, private players would always select trains like Tejas as they are well maintained and profitable,” a source opined.

But, the recent direction also creates the impression that the transporter is taking measures to attract more private players for the upcoming bidding. For instance, the railway direction clearly states that private operators would be identified through a participating bid process to run passenger trains.

Sources, however, confirmed this was unlikely to affect passengers. Though the move will not affect the passengers, the railway is facing criticism as it is going to give the profitable routes to private players. But, sources dismissed these allegations.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tejas Express Indian Railway
India Matters
Image of bamboo bridge under construction used for representational purpose (File | EPS)
Maha teachers, parents build bridge so that teaching goes on during monsoon
Image used for representational purpose only
Centre may lower retirement age of govt employees, fix years of service
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo | PTI)
'Uttar Pradesh MBBS graduates will have to serve in villages for 2 years'
Image of Onions used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Arun Kumar, EPS)
Amid soaring prices, Rs 1 lakh-worth onions stolen from Maha farmer's storehouse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajesh Kumar Sharma runs 'The Free School Under The Bridge' in Delhi's Yamuna Bank area. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
Bridging the gap: Grocer runs free school on banks of Yamuna under a bridge
Chinmayanand case: Law student arrested for extortion after sufficient evidence found, says SIT
Gallery
With 'Bigg Boss' Hindi set to come back on the small screen soon, let us take a look at the contestants of past editions who made big bucks by getting locked inside the house.
From Sreesanth to Shweta Tiwari: Here are the highest paid celebrities of 'Bigg Boss' Hindi
Torrential rains hit the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad on September 24 lasting for over 12 hours. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Hyderabad sinks as city records highest September rainfall in 100 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp