Will the swanky Tejas Express run into private hands?

Jose K Joseph By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: The top brass of Indian Railway is going to hold a meeting with the Railway Board on Friday to discuss potential routes that can be handed over to private players. Sources said the Chennai-Tiruchy Madurai Tejas Express could be among the trains likely to be considered.

According a recent Railway Board direction, officials from Central Railway, Northern Railway, North Central Railway, South Eastern Railway, South Central Railway and Southern Railway will be attending this meeting. “There are more than 25 routes that have potential for private operation. These routes include Chennai-Bengaluru, Chennai-Coimbatore, Chennai-Madurai,” a source said.

In Tiruchy division, the Tejas could be the first pick for the bidders. “Delhi-Lucknow Tejas is the first private-run train. But, we cannot completely regard it as a privately run train as it is going to be managed by IRCTC. But, private players would always select trains like Tejas as they are well maintained and profitable,” a source opined.

But, the recent direction also creates the impression that the transporter is taking measures to attract more private players for the upcoming bidding. For instance, the railway direction clearly states that private operators would be identified through a participating bid process to run passenger trains.

Sources, however, confirmed this was unlikely to affect passengers. Though the move will not affect the passengers, the railway is facing criticism as it is going to give the profitable routes to private players. But, sources dismissed these allegations.