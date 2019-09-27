13 dengue cases in Thanjavur, special ward opened at Thanjavur Medical College

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR: With the onset of rains, there has been an increase in fever cases across the district. According to sources as on Thursday, 13 patients have tested positive for dengue.

Of them, nine are being treated in government hospitals and four in private hospitals. Three persons who were admitted to the Kumbakonam GH on September 23 had stayed in Chennai.

Besides these, fever cases were reported in some pockets.

On Thursday, a special ward was created in the Thanjavur Medical College Hospital for patients showing symptoms of dengue.

Of the 28 patients admitted in the hospital with fever, four tested positive for dengue, said Kumudha Lingaraj, Dean of the college. Of the four positive cases, one is a 22-year-old youth from Needamangalam while the rest are from Orathanadu and surrounding areas.

Dr Kumudha said there are 18 beds for men and 20 beds for women in the special ward. Each bed is being covered with mosquito nets and all the windows in the ward were also fitted with nets.

Medicines are in stock and patients were being given gruel, Nilavembu decoction, boiled water and nurses in for round the clock duty.