15 more firms ink MoU to invest over Rs 7,000 crore in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: At a time when an economic crisis is hurting several sectors across the country, Tamil Nadu has managed to attract significant investments from within India and abroad. As many as 15 companies on Thursday signed Memoranda of Understanding with the State to invest in various sectors, including free trade warehousing, logistics, manufacturing of wind turbines, and electric and automobile spare parts.

Besides, three companies began commercial production and foundation stones were laid for five firms on Thursday. The total investments involved in all these ventures stand at a whopping Rs 7,175.71 crore. Together, they are expected to generate employment for 45,846 people. Meanwhile, data accessed by Express shows that Rs 15,000 crore worth of investments promised in the real estate sector at the second Global Investors Meet have already been realized.

Of the Rs 7,175.71 crore investments, the MoU signed will ensure a total investment of Rs 5,573.89 crore in the spheres of Information Technology, electric components, wind energy, textile, LPG bottling and warehousing. The new industrial units will come up in the districts of Kancheepuram, Thoothukudi, Dindigul, Tiruvallur, Coimbatore, Sivaganga, Namakkal and Vellore.

STCs get 370 new buses

Meanwhile, at a function at the Secretariat, the CM flagged off 370 new buses purchased for State transport corporations at a cost of Rs 109 crore