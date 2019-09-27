Home States Tamil Nadu

15 more firms ink MoU to invest over Rs 7,000 crore in Tamil Nadu

Besides, three companies began commercial production and foundation stones were laid for five firms on Thursday.

Published: 27th September 2019 04:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2019 04:10 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: At a time when an economic crisis is hurting several sectors across the country, Tamil Nadu has managed to attract significant investments from within India and abroad. As many as 15 companies on Thursday signed Memoranda of Understanding with the State to invest in various sectors, including free trade warehousing, logistics, manufacturing of wind turbines, and electric and automobile spare parts.

Besides, three companies began commercial production and foundation stones were laid for five firms on Thursday.  The total investments involved in all these ventures stand at a whopping Rs 7,175.71 crore. Together, they are expected to generate employment for 45,846 people. Meanwhile, data accessed by Express shows that Rs 15,000 crore worth of investments promised in the real estate sector at the second Global Investors Meet have already been realized.

Of the Rs 7,175.71 crore investments, the MoU signed will ensure a total investment of Rs 5,573.89 crore in the spheres of Information Technology, electric components, wind energy, textile, LPG bottling and warehousing. The new industrial units will come up in the districts of Kancheepuram, Thoothukudi, Dindigul, Tiruvallur, Coimbatore, Sivaganga, Namakkal and Vellore.

STCs get 370 new buses
Meanwhile, at a function at the Secretariat, the CM flagged off 370 new buses purchased for State transport corporations at a cost of Rs 109 crore

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tamil Nadu MoU investment
India Matters
Indian army tanks and other military equipment roll past Rajpath, the ceremonial boulevard, during Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019. | (File | AP)
DRDO develops night vision equipment for Indian Army tank crew
Image of elderly citizens for representation purpose. (File| EPS)
Social justice ministry may come up with pool of caregivers for elderly
Senior citizen couples are getting remarried to get certificates. | (Photo | EPS)
Panicky Muslim couples in Bengal remarry to stay safe from NRC threat
Plastic waste collected as part of BIAL’s ‘Plastic Beku’ campaign is used to lay roads at Kempegowda International Airport. (Photo | EPS)
Plastic turns into road at Kempegowda International Airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Then PM Manmohan Singh at his office. (File Photo | EPS)
Did you know these facts about India's former PM, Manmohan Singh?
Rupa Gurunath is expected to be elected as TNCA’s new president
N Srinivasan's daughter becomes Tamil Nadu Cricket Association's first female President!
Gallery
On the birth anniversary of Kollywood star Nagesh, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the versatile actor. (File Photo | EPS)
Nagesh birth anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of  Kollywood's undisputed comedy king
13 people died in various incidents of flooding and wall collapse after intense rainfall lashed Pune on September 25. (Photo | Special arrangement)
SEE PICS | Rain fury leaves a trail of destruction in Pune
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp