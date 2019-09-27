Age is just a number a for these cops-cum-athletes

By Express News Service

MADURAI: An African proverb goes like this: “If you want to go fast, go alone. If you want to go far, go together”. Seems like three police-cum-athletes from this district have got hold of the saying pretty well as it earned them a chance to prove their mettle in the 21st Asia Masters Athletics Championships scheduled to begin on December 2.

Meet B Chandru (39) and M Raja (39) and CT Chidambaram (42), the three head constables who have been chosen to participate in the event in Malaysia from December 2 to 7. While Chandru and Raja are from Armed Reserve Police, Chidambaram is attached with Sellur police station. They share a sportsmanship bond that helped them exchange tips and secure medals in several contests. Now they are all ready to fly high beyond borders.

In a conversation with TNIE, Chandru said that the international competition would be a tough one. “So far we have competed with players from different parts of India, whereas the Asia Championships will bring in the best players from across the continent,” he added.

For their love of the profession and sports, the three can be mostly spotted either in police uniform or athletic outfit. Raja and Chandru played together in the district and state-level matches.This had helped them cultivate a friendship that only grew stronger when they ended up in South Zone Sports Team.

Chidambaram was the latest to join the club, but gelled well with us, Chandru recounts.For Chidambaram, it was the exchange of tips between the pack that helped them stay relevant. “During practice, we share tips so that everyone performs well.”

On how they maintain their bodies fit, especially when age is catching up, all Raja had to say was “Never stop practising”.The trio had successfully participated in the 40th National Masters Athletics Championship held at Guntur in Andhra from February 5 to 10. In the national-level sports, Chidambaram bagged three gold medals in 400-metre hurdles run, 110-metre hurdles run and 4*400-metre relay race respectively.

While Chandru bagged a silver medal in 100-metre sprint race, two bronze in 200-metre sprint race and 4*100-metre relay race respectively, Raja achieved a silver in discus throw and bronze in javelin throw.