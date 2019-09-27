Home States Tamil Nadu

Age is just a number a for these cops-cum-athletes

Like the great pugilist, who started counting only when it hurt, these men exemplify...

Published: 27th September 2019 05:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2019 05:21 AM   |  A+A-

(From left) Chidambaram, Raja and Chandru | KK Sundar

By Express News Service

MADURAI: An African proverb goes like this: “If you want to go fast, go alone. If you want to go far, go together”. Seems like three police-cum-athletes from this district have got hold of the saying pretty well as it earned them a chance to prove their mettle in the 21st Asia Masters Athletics Championships scheduled to begin on December 2.

Meet B Chandru (39) and M Raja (39) and CT Chidambaram (42), the three head constables who have been chosen to participate in the event in Malaysia from December 2 to 7. While Chandru and Raja are from Armed Reserve Police, Chidambaram is attached with Sellur police station. They share a sportsmanship bond that helped them exchange tips and secure medals in several contests. Now they are all ready to fly high beyond borders.

In a conversation with TNIE, Chandru said that the international competition would be a tough one. “So far we have competed with players from different parts of India, whereas the Asia Championships will bring in the best players from across the continent,” he added.  

For their love of the profession and sports, the three can be mostly spotted either in police uniform or athletic outfit. Raja and Chandru played together in the district and state-level matches.This had helped them cultivate a friendship that only grew stronger when they ended up in South Zone Sports Team.
Chidambaram was the latest to join the club, but gelled well with us, Chandru recounts.For Chidambaram, it was the exchange of tips between the pack that helped them stay relevant. “During practice, we share tips so that everyone performs well.”

On how they maintain their bodies fit, especially when age is catching up, all Raja had to say was “Never stop practising”.The trio had successfully participated in the 40th National Masters Athletics Championship held at Guntur in Andhra from February 5 to 10. In the national-level sports, Chidambaram bagged three gold medals in 400-metre hurdles run, 110-metre hurdles run and 4*400-metre relay race respectively.

While Chandru bagged a silver medal in 100-metre sprint race, two bronze in 200-metre sprint race and 4*100-metre relay race respectively, Raja achieved a silver in discus throw and bronze in javelin throw.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Indian army tanks and other military equipment roll past Rajpath, the ceremonial boulevard, during Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019. | (File | AP)
DRDO develops night vision equipment for Indian Army tank crew
Image of elderly citizens for representation purpose. (File| EPS)
Social justice ministry may come up with pool of caregivers for elderly
Senior citizen couples are getting remarried to get certificates. | (Photo | EPS)
Panicky Muslim couples in Bengal remarry to stay safe from NRC threat
Plastic waste collected as part of BIAL’s ‘Plastic Beku’ campaign is used to lay roads at Kempegowda International Airport. (Photo | EPS)
Plastic turns into road at Kempegowda International Airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Then PM Manmohan Singh at his office. (File Photo | EPS)
Did you know these facts about India's former PM, Manmohan Singh?
Rupa Gurunath is expected to be elected as TNCA’s new president
N Srinivasan's daughter becomes Tamil Nadu Cricket Association's first female President!
Gallery
On the birth anniversary of Kollywood star Nagesh, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the versatile actor. (File Photo | EPS)
Nagesh birth anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of  Kollywood's undisputed comedy king
13 people died in various incidents of flooding and wall collapse after intense rainfall lashed Pune on September 25. (Photo | Special arrangement)
SEE PICS | Rain fury leaves a trail of destruction in Pune
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp