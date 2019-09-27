Are we safe?

By Express News Service

Elderly farmer jailed for abusing 2 minors girls

Tirupur: Elderly man awarded 20 years imprisonment for abusing two minor girls in Tirupur. According to reports, Miniyan (60) a farmer of Kunathur befriended a two minor girls - aged 5 and 4 years in his neighbourhood. Over a period of time, he abused the girls. Unable to bear the torture the girls complained to the parents about the issue. Shocked by the revelation, they complained to Kunathur police. Miniyan was arrested and POCSO Act. After a lengthly legal proceeding in the Tirupur Mahila Court, Miniyan was declared offender. He was awarded 20 years imprisonment for sexual abuse and fined Rs 10,000.

24-year jail term for assaulting minor

Krishnagiri: A 49-year-old man was awarded 24 years’ imprisonment for sexually assaulting and attacking a Dalit minor girl in 2015. According to sources, the accused was identified as Baskar (49). When the 11-year-old girl was returning from the school, Baskar had attacked her. He had also sexually abused the girl. Based on a complaint filed by the girl’s parents, the SIPCOT Police in Hosur registered a case and arrested the man. When the case was heard at the Fast Track Mahila Court on Thursday, Baskar was found guilty. The judge awarded 24 years of imprisonment under the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act and sections 5 and 6 of the POCSO Act.