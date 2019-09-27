Home States Tamil Nadu

Granite cluster coming up in human-elephant conflict zone near tiger reserve

A nine-unit granite crushing and polishing industries cluster is coming-up in human-elephant conflict zone at Thalavady, near Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR), in Erode district.

Published: 27th September 2019

By SV Krishna Chaitanya
The Standing Committee of National Board for Wildlife (NBWL) has given clearance for the projects although National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) has noted that the area where the industries are proposed is frequented by elephants.  

The fourth cycle of Management Effectiveness Evaluation (MEE) of tiger reserves in India documents most of the man-animal conflicts in STR in the border villages, especially Bhavanisagar, followed by Thalavady and Kadambur. A large number of cattle kills are reported from Thalavady range alone.

As per official documents, all the nine units will be set-up at Mallakuzhi and Thirunarai villages  in 25 acres in Thalavady range.

When contacted, forest officials told Express that though these are ‘orange category’ problematic projects causing disturbance to wildlife, they are coming up in private lands outside the eco-sensitive zone of STR, “We do not have any administrative control outside the reserve’s eco-sensitive zone,” a senior forest official said.

Officials said considering that the area is frequented by elephants, NTCA has banned all industrial and mining activities between sunset and sunrise (6 pm to 8 am) throughout the year. No transport of mining or construction materials will be permitted on roads passing through the eco-sensitive zone, reserve forests or within the tiger reserve.

STR is the largest wildlife sanctuary in the State. It is part of The Niligiri Biosphere Reserve. The  reserve has about 60 tigers and 800 elephants, classified as endangered by IUCN. STR is located at the strategic confluence of the western ghats and eastern ghats.

Though the Tiger Conservation Plan has been revised as per NTCA observations, the  plan is with the State forest department since January 2018.

No mining between sunset and sunrise
Officials said considering that the area is frequented by elephants, NTCA has banned all industrial and mining activities between sunset and sunrise (6 pm to 8 am). No transport of mining or construction materials will be permitted through the eco-sensitive zone or reserve forests

