Man arrested for anti-Modi video he posted on FB two years ago 

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR: The Natchiaarkoil police on Thursday arrested a youth for sharing a video critical of Prime Minister Modi two years ago.

According to sources, Kutty Siva alias K Siva (29) of Thirunariyur in Tiruvidaimarudur, a construction engineer, on September 18, 2017 shared a video criticizing Prime Minister Modi through a Facebook post.

Following a complaint by P Shanmugam, Village Administrative Officer of Thirunarayur, Natchiaarkoil police on Wednesday registered a case under Sections 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot), 153 (A) ( promoting enmity among different groups), 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 505 (ii) (making statement, rumour or report, likely to cause mutiny).