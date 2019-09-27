Man gets life-term for setting minor girl ablaze

By Express News Service

MADURAI: A 28-year-old youth, arrested for setting a minor girl ablaze in Thirumangalam in February 2018, was slapped with life sentence by Mahila Court in Madurai on Thursday.

The 14-year-old girl, who is a relative of the convict S Balamurugan of Naduvakottai village in Thirumangalam was returning home after school on the fateful day. When she was waiting at a bus stop in Acchampatti, Balamurugan doused her with kerosene and set her ablaze before fleeing the spot.

Though the bystanders tried to put out the fire, the victim sustained more than 70 per cent injuries and succumbed later.

Thirumangalam police arrested Balamurugan and booked him under sections 342 (Punishment for wrongful confinement), 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 302 (Murder) of Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012.

Mahila Court Judge J Flora, who heard the case, sentenced him to life imprisonment along with a fine of `10,000.