Nanguneri bypoll: Rebel trouble starts brewing for Congress

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: With less than a month left for the by-election for the Nanguneri assembly seat, bickering has started in the Congress camp. Former district president of Tirunelveli East Tamil Selvan said on Thursday that he along with seven party functionaries would contest as independent candidates if the assembly seat is given to someone from other districts.

He said that the applicants for the seat were interviewed by State Congress President K S Alagiri, former President Krishnasamy and the MLA KR Ramasamy. “When we (eight functionaries) attended it, the trio asked us whether we could spend crores of rupees in the bypoll as the other parties would spend that much. The seat will be given only to those who can spend crores of rupees. Though I am ready to contest in Nanguneri on behalf of my party, the trio said that only the party high-command would decide on the candidate,” he added. He also said that AIADMK had fielded a local candidate. “Out of 16 applicants who have applied for Nanguneri seat, we (eight functionaries) are the natives of Nanguneri.

As the persons outside the district cannot work for the Nanguneri people, Congress should choose any one of us as the candidate. If not, we will fight as independent candidate,” he added. He is currently the party’s observer for Kanyakumari West district. 

Will support AIADMK if demands met: PT
Tiruneveli: Puthiya Tamilagam (PT) reiterated its demand that the State government issue a G.O. naming seven Scheduled Caste sub-castes as Devendrakula Vellalar. Speaking to TNIE on Thursday, youth wing President Dr Shyam Krishnasamy said that they had written a letter to the CM and were awaiting his reply. He claimed that the government’s action would have a bearing on his party’s decision to tie-up with the AIADMK for future elections. He said that the sub-castes -- Kudumban, Pannadi, Kaalaadi, Kadayan, Devendrakulathar Pallar and Vadhiriyaar -- want to be excluded from the SC list

