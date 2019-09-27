NEET case: Father, son confess to crime, arrested

By Express News Service

THENI/CHENNAI: THE CB-CID sleuths on Thursday arrested Dr. Venkatesh and his son Udit Suriya over charges of using an impersonator to clear the NEET and get medical admission. They were produced before the judicial magistrate court in Theni and remanded later in the evening for 15 days. While the family was picked up from a hideout in Tirupati on Wednesday, they were arrested only on Thursday after questioning.

Sources say Udit and his father have confessed to have colluded and engaged an impersonator to write the NEET on his behalf.The student’s mother has not been arrested. Senior officials are continuing inquiries with the father-son duo, added sources. Venkatesh, they said, who practices at the government Stanley Hospital, had contacts with a broker who engaged an impersonator to appear on Udit’s behalf for the exam in Mumbai.

Venkatesh is understood to have said that he wanted to see his son become a doctor, and hence he made such an arrangement. He paid the broker who arranged an impersonator to write the exam. Venkatesh also allegedly said that his son Udit was not aware of the arrangements he had made for the exam. Sources said a hunt had been launched for the broker. Two CB-CID teams have left for Maharashtra in search of this broker. The police team has also appealed to other states to check if similar cases have been registered.