NEEt fraud: Suspicion falls on two PSG medical students

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE/CHENNAI: After the recent arrest of a medical student and his parents for the duplication of personal records, two students at PSG Medical College in Coimbatore are under scrutiny on what could be similar charges. Authorities have found that their photos on the NEET card do not seem to match their appearance in person.

College Dean S Ramalingam said that they have sent a report about the two students to the director of Medical Education and the vice-chancellor of the Tamil Nadu Dr MGR Medical University. The possible mismatch was flagged during verification of student records and their genuineness, a process that was initiated on Tuesday after the Theni medical student was found to have allegedly impersonated another to write the NEET.

Ramalingam said that it is too soon to say if the mismatch can be confirmed. “There seems to be a mismatch between the picture on the NEET card and the candidate’s appearance in person. Therefore, we sent a report as instructed by the director of Medical Education and the medical university V-C. It is now up to them to investigate further,” he explained. The mismatch could be natural, he added.



The two students were reportedly categorised and allotted by government selection committee of TN. The pictures on the allotment order do match with the candidates’ appearance, he clarified.Parents of the two students maintain that they have not duplicated records, said Ramalingam. Appearing before the committee constituted by the Directorate of Medical Education in Chennai on Thursday, the students said that old pictures used in the NEET card were to blame. According to a senior health department official, the girl reported that her picture was taken years ago and she has since lost weight. However, she happened to have a recent picture for the MBBS seat allotment order. The boy said that his photo was taken when he was in class IX or so, while the allotment order has a recent picture, the official reported. The students have been told to appear before the committee on Friday for further inquiry.