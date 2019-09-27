Home States Tamil Nadu

NEET impersonation: Two medicos in Tamil Nadu cleared of mismatch in photos

Directorate of Medical Education in-charge said that the biometric system will be introduced in the near future to prevent any such fraud.

Published: 27th September 2019 08:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2019 08:17 PM   |  A+A-

NEET entrance PG

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Amid a suspected NEET impersonation fraud, the Directorate of Medical Education has cleared two medicos from Coimbatore over a case of suspected 'mismatch' in their photographs affixed in the entrance test mark sheets and the admission applications.

The incident came close on the heels of an alleged impersonation by a student in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), who along with his parents has now been detained for questioning.

Biometric system will be introduced in the near future to prevent any such fraud, Director of Medical Education (in-charge), Dr A Narayanababu said.

Regarding the Coimbatore incident, while there was "only a slight variation" in the photos, the students' documents and certificates have been found to be "genuine" following scrutiny, he said.

An inquiry committee probed the matter by scrutinising mark certificates, the medicos' hall tickets, identity cards, allotment order and joining order, "with our documents including (those regarding) NEET," he told reporters here.

They also made enquiries with students concerned and their parents, he added.

"According to the preliminary inquiry, all documents have been found to be genuine upon scrutiny. The inquiry committee has said the certificates and the students enquired are genuine," he said.

Earlier, Coimbatore-based private institution PSG Medical College had found the mismatch in the photographs of a male and a female first-year MBBS student during verification of documents taken up following a directive by the DME to all institutions and reported the matter to the directorate.

The college had made it clear on Thursday that it was "only a suspicion." Such variations come up if different photos were used in different documents, officials here said.

The DME had earlier directed all medical colleges to verify the records in the wake of suspected impersonation by first-year MBBS student of Theni Government Medical College K V Udit Surya in the NEET.

Narayanababu said the biometric system, fingerprints to be more precise, was proposed to be introduced in all admission-related processes in the near future, to prevent any kind of fraud.

