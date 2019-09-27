Officials warned of stern action for failing to protect children

Home States Tamil Nadu

Published: 27th September 2019 05:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2019 05:22 AM

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (File Photo | D Sampath Kumar/EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A division bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday warned officials of stern action if they fail to protect children from abuses.

If the court comes across any infraction and lack of performance of the statutory obligation and duties in the implementation of Care and Protection of Children Act and Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act in future by officials concerned,  a bench of Justices M Sathyanarayanan and N Seshasayee said stringent action will be recommended, which may include criminal prosecution besides disciplinary proceedings against erring officials.

The court was passing further interim orders on a batch of PIL petitions, including one from A Narayanan of ‘Change India’ and a suo-motu taken up PIL as per Supreme Court orders. The bench, after perusing the affidavits filed by Commissioner, Social Defence, and Secretary, Social Welfare and Nutritious Meal Programme, observed that a perusal of the affidavits filed by the departments said they have delegated the functions to their subordinate officers. However, there is no indication that the subordinate officers are carrying out the instructions in a proper and effective manner. At least in future, the officers are expected to do the same with all sincerity, the judges said and directed them to file further status report in this regard.

The bench also suo-motu impleaded the ADGP Special Wing as a party-respondent and directed him to file a status report with regard to the action taken since the formation of the unit recently.
It also directed the TN State Legal Services Authority (TNSLA) to conduct inspections in Chennai, Vellore, Salem, Thoothukudi and Tirunelveli districts with regard to implementation of JJ Act and Rules. A similar exercise has to be done by Pondicherry Legal Services Authority, too, it said. The matter relates to a suo motu taken up writ by the then Chief Justice Indira Banerjee as per the directions of Supreme Court, vide a judgment dated February 9 last, which was later transferred to the division bench headed by Justice Sathyanarayanan.

TAGS
Madras High Court Sexual abuse POCSO
