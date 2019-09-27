Parties in Puducherry yet to file nominations for bypoll

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: No nominations have been filed even a few days after the announcement of the Kamaraj Nagar by-poll.

The Congress, which will be trying to retain the seat it won in 2016 Assembly election, is yet to finalise the candidate, despite nine aspirants, including former MLA John Kumar, expressing desire to contest it.

A discussion is underway in Delhi with Chief Minister V Narayanasamy and Pradesh Congress Committee president A Namassivayam participating in talks with AICC general secretary Mukul Wasnik and AICC secretary Sanjay Dutt, sources said.

Among the forerunners are John Kumar and A Jayakumar, son of ex-MLA Annamalai Reddiar. While John Kumar is backed by CM V Narayanasmy, Jayakumar is favoured by Namassivayam. Announcement is expected any time, party sources said. The election is due on October 24