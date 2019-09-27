Rs 15,000 crore worth investments realised at the Global Investors’ Summit

C Shivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: In the second edition of the Global Investors’ Summit, investments worth Rs 35,478 crore were promised in the real estate sector. Despite the economic slowdown, which has hurt the sector, the State has managed to realize half of this figure. According to information with Express, 40 of the 100 projects promised during the GIM-II have already been realized and got planning permissions.

These projects are worth a massive Rs 15,000 crore. Another 53 projects that have been committed, worth around Rs 18,000 crore, are awaiting approval. Officials are positive they will also be realized soon. Seven of these projects are in the initial stages, wherein the developers have just applied for planning permission.

CREDAI chairman for TN, S Sridharan says realising Rs 15,000 crore investment in the current market condition is an achievement. “Most developers are waiting for the single-window mechanism, promised by the State government at the Global Investors Meet, to come into effect. Once in place, the remaining investments will also come into the market,” he said.

Anuj Puri, Chairman of ANAROCK Property Consultants told Express that the slowdown in real estate sector is not just the outcome of an economic downturn. Various other factors also played a role, including the roll-out of multiple reformatory changes over the last few years. These changes were very necessary to cleanse the system and as anticipated did slow down the momentum in the real estate sector. However, the innumerable measures and sops announced by government and RBI in the past several weeks are likely to spur overall economic growth. These measures spanned across sectors and industries, thereby uplifting the sentiments of the economy as a whole. The most recent being the cut in Corporate Tax which will most likely boost investments in India in the near to mid-term.