TNRERA kept 50 files of building projects and layouts pending?

Representative image| Express

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Are building projects across the State being hit due to delay in registration of projects by Tamil Nadu Real Estate Regulatory Authority (TNRERA)?

The RERA Act mandates registration of all ongoing housing projects with a minimum of eight units and 5000 sq. feet, including housing layouts meant for sale. While Tamil Nadu Regulatory Authority Chairman K Gnanadesikan denies the allegation that files are pending, Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India (CREDAI) and Builders Association of India (BAI) say they have already sent representations to TNRERA chairman over the delay in registration.

Builders Association of India chairman, Southern centre, S Rama Prabhu told Express that around 50 files pertaining to projects and layouts have been kept pending by TNRERA for months putting developers to hardship. "We have been getting representations from our members based in Tiruchy and Coimbatore over pending files," he said.

"In most cases, the applications are kept pending without notifying the causes and when the developer approaches TNRERA, then only he is informed about the issues. It will be better TNRERA informs officials whether applications lack any requirements," he said.

"Usually, we never faced this problem earlier and applications were cleared immediately. Now there is a huge delay," said Prabhu. He said when members of BAI contacted TNRERA officials, they claimed it was due to staff shortage.

Prabhu says developers approached TNRERA officials and also sought appointment with Gnanadesikan but it was of no avail. "Following the meeting with TNRERA officials, a note was issued by TNRERA chiarman," he said.

As per the note accessed by Express, TNRERA has said with reference to various difficulties being pointed out in the registration of projects, particulars which are not specified either in the act, rules or regulations, are not called for. In case of any difficulty, the applicant may contact the additional director (Operation) either in person or through e-mail id contact@tnrera@tn.gov.in and addldidrop.tnrera@tn.gov.in.

CREDAI chairman, Tamil Nadu chapter, S Sridharan, told Express that they had also represented their concern over delay in registration by TNRERA following which a note has been released by the chairman.
When Express contacted TNRERA chairman, he rejected the charge by developers and said there has been no delay on part of TNRERA. He rejected claims that more than 50 files are pending. He also said none of the organisations approached him directly. He said there was no shortage of staff. "The disposal of application for registration of project is expedited if all the required particulars are furnished," he says.

